Monticello girls track team earns Gold

The Monticello girls track team has earned the Gold Academic Award.
As a whole the team received a gpa of 3.974.
The squad received news of the award on Monday, June 1 and Head Coach Kim Nygaard was ecstatic.
“Over the years our track coaching staff stresses family first, school second, and our team third,” Coach Nygaard said. “As a coaching staff we love their dedication to our sport, but stress the importance of family and school. As a coaching staff we are very proud of each of our athletes and encourage them in and out of classroom.”
She’s specifically proud of her seniors as their seasons were canceled and they still managed to lead the team in full.
“Our seniors are hard working and encourage all to take challenging courses, study, and put their time into their classwork, and prepare for their studies daily,” Coach Nygaard said.
The girls have study groups, attend math study groups on Saturdays with the math department, and they tutor younger teammates and each other when someone is struggling.
The Gold Standard requirement is the average of the top 10 athletes on team must have a GPA of 3.75 or higher.The Silver standard is average of top 10 athletes on squad 3.5 to 3.749.
Individually they need 3.6-4.0 and that includes All Conference, qualified to the State Honor Roll in their event (individually or relay), or state meet qualifier.
The Monticello seniors include Ally Frickel, Jordyn Larson, Juanel Roux, Lauran Zwack, Myla Bondhus, Abbey Lewis, and Sophia Carson. The underclassmen are Jade Kopff, Kaelin McDermott, Gabby Witschen, Thalia Mendoza-Brudotte, and Sydney Tack.
Senior Roux was happy to see her team succeeding in this unorthodox spring.
“Our team knows that school work will always be the number one priority,” Roux said. “That’s why we succeed in both the classroom and on the track.”
Senior Carson said that a lot of the teams success comes from leadership and unity.
“I’ve held my leadership role by keeping in contact with my teammates and helping them whenever they need anything,” Carson said. “We’re a family and we know to give 100 percent both on the track and in school.”
Coach Nygaard said they went above and beyond.
“We’re so proud of our team,” Coach Nygaard said.
