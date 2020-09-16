Monticello girls tennis starts the week with a loss to Princeton

Monticello fell to Princeton 7-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Singles:
No. 1 - Amelia White of Princeton defeated Hannah Mayer from Monticello, 6-4 , 6-1.
No. 2 - Avery Romann of Princeton defeated Rebecca Rousslang, 6-1 , 6-0.
No. 3 - Lydia Erickson of Princeton defeated Samantha Pullen from Monticello 6-0 , 6-1.
No. 4 - Violet Wyluda of Princeton defeated Monticello's Taylor Gearey, 6-1 , 7-6 (13).
Doubles:
No. 1 - Lily Wyluda and Riley Turnquist of Princeton defeated Rachel Solberg and Grace Kuta of Monticello 6-0 , 3-6 , 6-3.
No. 2 - Emily Anderson and Emma Benjamn of Princeton defeated Emma Cordell and Abigail DeLarco from Monticello 6-2 , 6-2.
No. 3 - Hailey Lupkes and Jeneva Marcano of Princeton defeated Monticello's Ava Melvin and Madison Katzenberger, 6-2 , 3-6 , 6-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.