Monticello girls tennis starts the week with a loss to Princeton

Monticello fell to Princeton 7-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Singles:

No. 1 - Amelia White of Princeton defeated Hannah Mayer from Monticello, 6-4 , 6-1.

No. 2 - Avery Romann of Princeton defeated Rebecca Rousslang, 6-1 , 6-0.

No. 3 - Lydia Erickson of Princeton defeated Samantha Pullen from Monticello 6-0 , 6-1.

No. 4 - Violet Wyluda of Princeton defeated Monticello's Taylor Gearey, 6-1 , 7-6 (13).

Doubles:

No. 1 - Lily Wyluda and Riley Turnquist of Princeton defeated Rachel Solberg and Grace Kuta of Monticello 6-0 , 3-6 , 6-3.

No. 2 - Emily Anderson and Emma Benjamn of Princeton defeated Emma Cordell and Abigail DeLarco from Monticello 6-2 , 6-2.

No. 3 - Hailey Lupkes and Jeneva Marcano of Princeton defeated Monticello's Ava Melvin and Madison Katzenberger, 6-2 , 3-6 , 6-2.

