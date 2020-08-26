You are the owner of this article.
Monticello girls tennis starts season with loss to Annandale

The Monticello girls tennis team kicked off its 2020 season on Tuesday, Aug. 25  with a 5-2 loss to the Cardinals in Annandale.

The junior varsity tennis team won 4-3.

