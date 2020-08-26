Monticello girls tennis commences Fall sports and fell to Annandale 5-2

You are the owner of this article.
Teams in Monticello and Big Lake have been practicing and gearing up for their first games of the highly anticipated Fall season.

The Monticello girls tennis team had the honor of being the first team to compete.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25 Annandale and Monticello met at the Annandale tennis courts ready to give it their all.

Head Coach Katy Horgen was thrilled with her team for making necessary adjustments.

"We improved which was great to see," Coach Horgen said.

The junior varsity tennis team won 4-3.

Kelly LaPointe and Jenna Laughlin took the victory.

Haley Hedquist and Reagan Hughes also defeated Annandale.

Adrianna Gehring and Adah Mattson added another win.

Eve Miller was incredible at singles taking the victory.

Varsity ended the match with wins at No. 3 and No. 4 singles.

