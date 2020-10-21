You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monticello girls soccer loses to Maranatha/West Lutheran

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

The Monticello girls soccer team fell to Maranatha/West Lutheran in the second round of section play on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The final score was 2-1.

Elli Grose had the only goal of the night.

Monticello is 7-4-2 for the season.

The Magic girls as a team have 33 goals for the season, 24 assists, 15 goal attempts, and 30 saves in the net.

Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com

Load comments