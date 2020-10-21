Monticello girls soccer loses to Maranatha/West Lutheran

The Monticello girls soccer team fell to Maranatha/West Lutheran in the second round of section play on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
The final score was 2-1.
Elli Grose had the only goal of the night.
Monticello is 7-4-2 for the season.
The Magic girls as a team have 33 goals for the season, 24 assists, 15 goal attempts, and 30 saves in the net.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.