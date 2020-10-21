Monticello girls cross country team goes out with a bang, two state qualifiers

The Monticello girls cross-country team took first place in the Mississippi 8 Conference last week and swiftly moved on to section play on Friday, Oct. 16.
Monticello came in fifth place overall against respective competitors Alexandria, Willmar, Rocori, Sartell-St. Stephen, Moorhead, Bemidji, Becker, Brainerd, Little Falls, Fergus Falls, Detroit Lakes, Foley, St. Cloud Tech, and St. Cloud Apollo.
Monticello finished behind Alexandria with 30 points, Willmar with 65 points, Rocori with 95 points, and Sartell-St. Stephen with 138 points. The Magic had 164 points.
Isabel Mahoney was the first to finish for Monticello. She came in sixth place overall with a time of 19:39.3.
Halle Dahlheimer was next for Monticello, finishing in 15th place with a time of 20:11.2.
Gabby Witschen finished in 27th place and ran with a time of 20:43.3.
Grace Smith was next up for Monticello, coming in 56th place. Her time was 22:07.4.
Kaelin McDermott and Madison Foss stayed close together throughout the whole race. They came in 60th and 61st place with times of 22:15.4 and 22:15.9.
Mahoney and Dahlheimer qualified as individuals for the state meet, but there will not be a state meet due to COVID-19.
Dahlheimer earned Academic All-State honors. The criteria for All-State includes finishing in top 15 in the section, being in grades 10-12, and having a GPA of 3.75 or higher.
She was 15th overall in final results, but was the No. 6 individual (taking out Alexandria and Willmar runners).
She is the No. 4 all-time 5K runner for Monticello’s program: personal best of 19:29.
Mahoney was sixth overall in final results and was No. 1 individual.
She was the highest seventh grade finisher in the meet.
She is the No. 6 all-time 5K runner for Monticello’s program: personal best 19:34.
Head coach Gail Grieme said Monticello has never had a seventh grader qualify for state.
