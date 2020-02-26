Monticello girls basketball takes down the Hornets

The Monticello and Big Lake rivalry continues as the girls basketball teams went head to head on Friday, Feb. 21.
Earlier in the season Big Lake took down the Magic on their home court 59-45.
On Friday the Magic flipped the script and earned themselves a 45-39 win against the Hornets.
Big Lake came out hot scoring early on. Mia Huberty and Caela Tighe were both on their game in the first half and the half time score was 27-16.
When the Magic came out of the locker room, that’s when they started to heat up.
The girls shut down Big Lake’s offense completely and were tough under the basket.
Monticello quickly took the lead.
Cat Terres really stepped up for the Magic and was a machine on offense.
Slowly but surely Monticello pulled away from Big Lake resulting in a final score of 45-39.
Monticello:
Terres had 23 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one block.
Anna Olson had 11 points, 14 incredible rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block.
Olivia Hanson had six points, one rebound, and one assist.
Madison Katzenberger had three points, one rebound, one assist, and one steal.
Morgynn Spears had two points, three rebounds, and three assists.
Heading into the section tournament Monticello earned the No. 3 seed and will play Rocori No. 6 seed on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
Big Lake:
Huberty had 12 points, nine rebounds, and five steals.
Tighe had nine points, three rebounds, one steal, and one block.
Emily Steen had seven points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Taylor Moen had five points, two rebounds, one assist, and two blocks.
Reagan Sternquist had four points, 12 rebounds, one assist, three steals, and one block.
Kayden Dilger had two points.
Big Lake earned the No. 2 seed heading into the section tournament. They’ll face No. 7 seed St. Francis on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
If Monticello and Big Lake advance to the semifinals they’ll play each other again on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Buffalo High School.
