Monticello girls basketball is on a winning streak

The Magic girls basketball team ended January with two impressive wins.
On Friday, Jan. 31 the girls beat the Princeton Tigers 61-48.
Head Coach Craig Geyen was impressed with his teams offense.
“I thought we were moving the ball really well and getting good looks,” Coach Geyen said.
At the end of the first half Monticello was up 29-21.
The girls were making plays on offense and getting the ball to Lauran Zwack when she was open.
Zwack ended the night with 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals.
Anna Olson and Cat Terres were working hard on both sides of the ball as well with 12 points each. Olson had six rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Terres had three rebounds, one assist, and one block.
So what was going right for the Magic?
The team was working together and being patient on offense. They were never in a hurry to get off a quick shot, instead they waited for the right shot.
“Movement is so key in order for us to get the shots we want,” Coach Geyen said.
Katelyn Lindberg had seven points, four rebounds, and one steal for the night. Everyone did their part.
Offense was obviously huge, but Coach Geyen also has been focusing on boxing out on both sides of the court. Rebounds are what get you those second chance looks.
“And finally finishing with box-outs,” Coach Geyen said. “If we can do that we come out with a win.”
And in this case the girls executed those three things perfectly – moving the ball, getting good shots off, and boxing out – resulting in two wins for the Magic.
On Saturday, Feb. 1 the girls took on Minnehaha Falls in a 60-50 battle.
The Magic now sit at a 11-6 record for the season.
Olson closed out the night just shy of 30 points. She had 27 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, and one block.
Up next was Terres with eight points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and one block.
The girls were using height to their advantage.
Zwack had seven points, six rebounds, seven assists, and one steal.
Lindberg had six points, Olivia Hanson had five points, Madison Katzenberger had four points, and Alayna Manning had three points.
Monticello hits the court again on Thursday, Feb. 6 against Chisago Lakes.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.