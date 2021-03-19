You are the owner of this article.
Monticello girls basketball ends season in quarterfinals

The Monticello girls basketball team fell in the section quarterfinals to Willmar 52-32 on Thursday, March 18.

Monticello had the No. 7 seed and Willmar was No. 2 for section 5AAA.

Monticello took the lead 7-6 with 4:41 left in the first half.

Katzenberger had three baskets and Hanson had one free-throw.

Willmar took the lead 16-9 to close out the first half.

Emma Cordell, Katzenberger, and Hanson fought hard in the second half.

With six minutes left in the game the Cardinals held the lead 36-23.

It was an extremely low scoring game with a final of 52-32.

Katzenberger and Cordell each had eight points.

Katelyn Lindberg and Hanson each had six points.

Morgynn Spears had four points for the night.

Monticello closed out the season with a 3-16 record.

Seniors Katzenberger, Ellie Telecky, Cordell, Grace Kuta, and Spears will be missed. 

