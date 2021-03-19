Monticello girls basketball ends season in quarterfinals

The Monticello girls basketball team fell in the section quarterfinals to Willmar 52-32 on Thursday, March 18.
Monticello had the No. 7 seed and Willmar was No. 2 for section 5AAA.
Monticello took the lead 7-6 with 4:41 left in the first half.
Katzenberger had three baskets and Hanson had one free-throw.
Willmar took the lead 16-9 to close out the first half.
Emma Cordell, Katzenberger, and Hanson fought hard in the second half.
With six minutes left in the game the Cardinals held the lead 36-23.
It was an extremely low scoring game with a final of 52-32.
Katzenberger and Cordell each had eight points.
Katelyn Lindberg and Hanson each had six points.
Morgynn Spears had four points for the night.
Monticello closed out the season with a 3-16 record.
Seniors Katzenberger, Ellie Telecky, Cordell, Grace Kuta, and Spears will be missed.
