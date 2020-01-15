Monticello girls basketball down one and look to face Saint Francis

The Monticello girls basketball team was on a winning streak, facing Chisago Lakes and Zimmerman in two close match ups.
On Friday, Jan. 10 the girls went head to head with Mississippi 8 rivals, Cambridge-Isanti and were defeated 57-62.
The girls fought hard and outworked the Bluejackets in rebounds.
The Magic had 26 rebounds. 13 from Anna Olson, 4 from Lauran Zwack and Morgynn Spears, and 2 each from Alayna Manning and Olivia Hanson.
Olson had 20 points, Cat Terres had 8, Katelyn Lindberg had 7, Zwack and Hanson each had 5, Madison Katzenberger had 4, and Manning had 3.
Olson and Terres each had 2 blocks, Zwack had 3 steals and an incredible 8 assists for the night.
The girls hold a 6-4 record and head to Saint Francis on Friday, Jan. 17 for another conference game at 7:15 p.m.
