Monticello football upsets No. 2 Owatonna

Monticello had a night to remember on Friday, Oct. 30 defeating the No. 2 team Owatonna 7-6.
Not only is Owatonna highly ranked, but they haven’t lost a regular season game since 2017.
The Magic win came down to the very last play when Owatonna attempted a game-winning field goal from 15 yards out on the final play of the game. The snap was mishandled and the Monticello defense made sure the kick didn’t happen.
The crowd was roaring, the coaches were trusting the process, and the football boys were beaming by the end of the night.
Monticello Football Head Coach Jason Telecky was happy with the win and put the emphasis on teamwork.
“It feels really good,” coach Telecky said. “I am very happy for our players, we know they are a good team, but players hear that from their coaches all the time, so when you go out and beat a really good football team it validates to them that they are exactly what we told them they were, a good football team. The key word is team, nothing that happened on Friday would have happened if all 47 of our varsity players didn’t give it their best effort all week in practice and then during the entire course of the game.”
The game was a make-up game because of COVID-19. Owatonna was originally scheduled to play New Pragu and Monticello was originally scheduled to play St. Cloud Apollo.
It was quite a game to see – especially when you find out it could’ve never happened.
The Huskies started with the ball on their own 25-yard line. Then the Magic recovered a fumble where Sam Valor earned a first down.
There was a lot of action but no scoring from either team.
The score was 0-0 with 5:02 left in the first quarter.
The Huskies were making way on offense. They earned a first down on the 29-yard line and proceeded to score a touchdown.
Monticello blocked the kick making the score 6-0 with 1:29 left in the first quarter.
There wasn’t much action in the second quarter, but Monticello was doing what they needed to on defense in order to stop the highly ranked team. Tight end and line backer Jackson Pribyl had an extremely impressive game on defense on Friday.
“We were able to use Jackson in a couple of different ways because he is such a good athlete and has very good speed for his position,” Coach Telecky said. “He finds ways to make plays and to his credit, he is the guy who has consistently shown the ability to make a big play at a big moment.”
The Magic started the second half on the 35-yard line where Valor earned a 26-yard gain.
Valor pushed again for another first down.
Again Valor pushed for a 20 yard run for a touchdown. Wyatt Sawatzke’s kick was good and the score was now 7-6 with the Magic taking the lead with 8:53 left in the third quarter.
It was more than teamwork on the field. It was magic.
Monticello has had to put in extra work this season because of the many injuries that have taken place.
“We lost Anthony Staryszak our quarter back for the season, we lost Jackson Pribyl our line backer for two games (he is back now), we lost Titus Peters who plays center and defensive end for us (hopefully for only a week), we lost Brady Thompson our wide receiver and corner back most likely for the season, and Joe Hannah our safety and wide receiver as well (hopefully for only a week),” Coach Telecky said. “Plus we have had various guys out for different times due to illness. Our guys have done a tremendous job in filling the voids left by these players and as a result we have had to play a few guys both ways a little more often than we would like... but again the guys have stepped up and are taking on the challenge of increased minutes being played in the game.”
None of that got in the way of Monticello getting the job done.
Calvin Schmitz stepped in and had become more comfortable playing quarterback.
In the fourth quarter Monticello continued to focus on defense. Austin Marquette had a huge play tipping the ball away from Owatonna.
The Huskies went to punt but it was blocked by Monticello with 10:08 left on the clock.
Monticello forced another fourth down with 6:02 left in the game.
Defense was on fire with another turnover with 1:30 left to play.
Unfortunately, Monticello couldn’t make anything happen on offense when they got the chance.
With the scoreboard reading 7-6, Owatonna was given one more chance to score before time ran out, but the Magic’s defense made sure that didn’t happen.
Coach Telecky said that he didn’t have to do much to motivate his team. Instead it was two key players.
“To be honest, two guys in particular: Wilson Dahlheimer and Austin Marquette were constantly telling everyone we were going to win,” coach Telecky said. “Guys hear that from coaches all the time but when it comes from two key players over and over, no matter what happened on the field, everyone started to believe it. I know it might sound strange, but I never thought we would lose on that last drive, not with the guys we had on the field, I know they would not have let that happen, because they believed in each other. It was really cool to see as a coach.”
The final score was 7-6.
Schmitz had 24 passing yards, 17 rushing yards, and four tackles.
Carson Kolles had five rushing yards, nine receiving yards, two tackles, and seven punts for 229 yards.
Valor had 93 rushing yards, one tackle, and 30 kick returning yards.
Colby Kramer had 14 receiving yards and nine tackles.
Pribyl led the Magic defense with 14 tackles.
Sawatzke had one extra point for the night.
Monticello will play again on Thursday, Nov. 5 against Elk River at 7 p.m.
