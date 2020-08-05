Monticello football sticks to its regular scheduled program... for now

The moment has finally arrived. Football is back in Monticello, but maybe not for long.
The Monticello High School football team took on St. Cloud Apollo in a friendly scrimmage on Friday, July 31.
Football Head Coach Jason Telecky wasn’t at the scrimmage, but assistant coach Josh Larson took the lead, along with many other specialty coaches.
The team practiced the week prior and will now be taking a break to see what the Minnesota State High School League will implement on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
The coaches have seen an unlimited amount of hustle out of the boys during practices. Coach Larson thinks it’s because they’ve been couped up all summer.
“This first week of practice went great,” Coach Larson said. “I think not being able to do things for so long got players ready to be out here and excited to be playing. We’ve got a great returning group.”
Until the MSHSL makes the final call on fall sports, the team has no plans of practicing or scrimmaging until Monday, Aug. 17.
The Magic squad has scrimmaged St. Cloud Apollo in the preseason for the past three years and counting. It just seems like a great fit and the teams match up fairly well.
The two teams don’t match up in the regular season, but it’s great practice for what’s to come and the two cities are close enough where it makes sense to get in some game situation experience.
Coach Larson wanted to remind the boys that no athlete is perfect. He wanted to stress the importance of hard work and leaving it all on the field – and learn from mistakes instead of dwell on them.
“I told the kids before hand, you’re never going to be perfect,” Coach Larson said. “We just have to play all out every play. And I’m really happy with how all 11 guys played to the whistle.”
Everybody always seems to remember the final plays of the game rather than the start. Coach Larson said was he’s going to take away from the scrimmage was that St. Cloud Apollo got four plays from the 10 yard line to score and they couldn’t make anything happen.
“When it mattered, we got it done,” Coach Larson said.
Coach Larson also thought it was important to get as many kids in the scrimmage as possible. The Monticello team doubled and almost tripled the St. Cloud Apollo team in size.
In regards to the pandemic, the football team and the Monticello High School are following all the necessary guidelines.
There was a station set up where players and coaches could grab hand sanitizer and wet wipes whenever they needed.
Coach Larson said that after every practice the team is wiping down equipment and making sure people are spreading out as much as possible on the sideline.
Something that took both teams a little getting used to was completely banning high fives and hand shakes.
“It’s kind of unfortunate because you get a lot of energy from that physical encouragement from your teammates,” Coach Larson said. “We also couldn’t shake Apollo’s hands at the end of the scrimmage. It is what it is.”
With the uncertainty of a football season Coach Larson it’s the teams job to do their part. If they don’t have a season they wont have anyone else to blame but themselves.
“It’s our job and their job individually to be smart, wear masks, think about who you’re hanging out with, and hopefully by doing those little things we can get back to school and doing what we love,” Coach Larson said.
As for Friday’s most valuable players, Coach Larson gave it to the whole squad. He was proud of how the boys played together and not as individuals.
St. Cloud Apollo Head Coach Michael Beehler has been an assistant coach for many years and just took his role as head coach this season.
Coach Beehler said he’s been a part of the Monticello scrimmage for years and loves to be a part of it.
“We’ve been working on a new offense this year so it was cool to watch it play out against the Magic,” Coach Beehler said. “I thought we moved the ball well and our quarterbacks made good reads.”
It’s a great way for the two football teams to cap off the summer and get their heads wrapped around regular season competition.
“Monticello is traditionally a very good team year in and year out,” Coach Beehler said. “They’re also a very physical team. So, it’s a good measuring stick for the season. I don’t want to speak too soon, but I’m expecting them to make it very far this season.”
