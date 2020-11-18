Monticello football moves onto No. 1 Rogers

No. 4 seed Monticello took on No. 5 seed St. Cloud Tech on Tuesday, Nov. 17 in the first round of section play and defeated the Tigers 50-21.
Sam Valor had a particularly good night tying for the Monticello High School record set in 1968 for touchdowns scored by a single player in a game. Valor had five touchdowns. He also had the third longest kick return for a touchdown (97 yards) in school history.
Wyatt Sawatzke also had a successful night going six for six in extra points.
The Magic got things started in the first quarter with a touchdown by Same Valor with 11:03 on the clock. He ran the ball in for a 35-yard gain taking the St. Cloud Tech defense by storm.
Wyatt Sawatzke made the kick for an extra point resulting in a score of 7-0.
The Tigers had the next play to score with 6:19 left in the first quarter where they scored a touchdown and a two point conversion play making the score 8-7.
Valor was at it again just 18 seconds later off of the kickoff return.
He ran for a 97-yard gain and celebrated with his teammates in the end zone. To top it off Josh Hannah had a strategic pass to Sawatzke completing the two point conversion for a final score of 15-8 wrapping up the first quarter.
In the second quarter Valor ran for another 82 yards with 11:46 on the clock for another Magic touchdown. Sawatzke kicked for the extra point and the score was 22-8.
Carson Kolles had the next touchdown for Monticello with 11:33 in the second quarter. He ran for a 21-yard gain and Sawatzke earned the extra point bringing the score to 29-15.
St. Cloud Tech responded with exactly eight minutes left in the second quarter with a touchdown and a successful extra point.
The scoreboard read 29-15 with the Tigers trying to close the gap, but Monticello's offense was on fire.
With about three minutes left in the second quarter Austin Marquette tried his hand for a touchdown. Calvin Schmitz handed the ball off to Marquette for a quick 5-yard gain.
Sawatzke wasn't missing any time soon and the kick was successful making the score 36-15 to close the quarter.
The Magic didn't let up in the third quarter scoring two more touchdowns.
The first was with 11:14 on the clock. Schmitz passed the ball to Valor for a 32-yard gain and the kick was good by Sawatzke.
The second was with 6:50 on the clock. Valor ran for a 16-yard gain and the kick was good by Sawatzke.
The score to close the third quarter was 50-15.
In the fourth quarter St. Cloud Tech tried to come back. The Tigers scored a touchdown and tried for a two point conversion was it wasn't completed.
The final score was 50-21.
Schmitz led the Magic squad with 95 passing yards and four completions.
Valor had a total of 167 rushing yards, Kolles had 38 rushing yards, Schmitz had 25 rushing yards, Marquette had 23 rushing yards, Wilson Dahlheimer had 19 rushing yards, T.J. Dumbua had 12 rushing yards, and Nelson Anderson and Tyler Hoheisel both had three rushing yards.
Sawatzke had 47 receiving yards and two receptions, Valor had 31 receiving yards, one reception, and one touchdown, and Kolles had 17 receiving yards and one reception.
Sawatzke had six successful extra points and not missing a single kick.
Monticello plays again on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. against No. 1 seed Rogers.
