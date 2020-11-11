You are the owner of this article.
Monticello football game cancelled tonight

The Monticello football team has decided to postpone games until next week due to COVID-19 regulations.

Monticello High School Activities Director Gary Revenig said that the football team had a hard time finding an opponent this week.

They were first scheduled to face the St. Francis tonight, then they were scheduled face Forest Lake. Instead both games were cancelled and a replacement game was not scheduled.

There's been a lot of factors as to why teams have rescheduled games this season, but this decision was in the hands of the other teams' health rather than Monticello's. 

"The Department of Health shutdown both teams we had scheduled, so instead of scrambling to find another opponent we decided to prepare for Sections next week," Revenig said. "There just wasn’t a lot of options out there." 

Instead, the Monticello football team will be practicing all week and focusing on section play starting on Tuesday, Nov. 17. 

Technically the Magic don't know who they'll be facing on Tuesday because seeding hasn't taken place yet, but there has been talk that Monticello will take on St. Cloud Tech. 

The Monticello football team is currently 3-2 for the season.

Visit the Monticello Times website for more pending updates.

