Monticello football falls to Elk River, dropping to 3-2 for the 2020 season

Monticello football fell last week to rival Elk River 30-12.
On Thursday, Nov. 5 the Magic fought hard, but couldn’t pull out another win to add to the record.
The first quarter was uneventful as neither team scored.
The second quarter was filled with action as Elk River took the lead with 10:32 left on the clock they scored a touchdown and earned a two point conversion off of a 7-yard run, making the score 8-0.
The Elks were at it again with about a minute left in the second quarter they scored a touchdown and the kick was good. The score was now 15-0.
Monticello responded with 21 second left to play.
Calvin Schmitz passed to Sam Valor for a 15-yard gain. They tried for a two point conversion but it was unsuccessful.
The score was 15-6 heading into the third quarter.
Elk River ran for 43 yards to the end zone and a two point conversion pass brought the score to 23-6.
The Magic had another play with just seconds left in the quarter.
With 46 seconds on the clock Valor ran for 5 yards and Wyatt Sawatzke kicked, but couldn’t make it count, making the score 23-12.
Elk River ended the fourth quarter with a touchdown for a 35-yard gain and a successful extra point.
The final score was 30-12 with Monticello down.
Schmitz led the Magic with 35 passing yards in 15 attempts and three completions.
Valor had 130 rushing yards in 18 attempts, Schmitz had 58 rushing yards in 12 attempts, and Carson Kolles had 12 rushing yards in three attempts.
Valor had 31 receiving yards and Griffin Feehan had four receiving yards.
Jackson Pribyl led the team with 16 tackles, Colby Kramer and Austin Marquette each had nine tackles, Matt Koshiol had eight, Joe Schluender, and Joe Hannah each had seven, Alex Fearing had five, Brogen Egge, Major Jungels, Tyler Hoheisel, and Gus Hansgleben each had four tackles, Schmitz and Dawson Crouse had three, Wilson Dahlheimer, Jacob Carda, and Adam Fluekieger each had two for the night, and Alhaji Dumbua, Michael Biller, Valor, Thor Lemke, and Titus Peters each had one tackle.
Monticello hits the turf again on Wednesday, Nov. 11 against St. Francis.
Visit the Monticello Times website for updates during the week.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
