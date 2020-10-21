Monticello football comes out on top in first

The Monticello football team took on a conference competitor, Cambridge-Isanti on Friday, Oct. 16 on the Magic’s home field.
Monticello took the victory 43-15.
In the first quarter Calvin Schmitz was on a roll.
He had a 49-yard gain running in the touchdown and Wyatt Sawatzke scored the extra point bringing the score to 7-0.
He had another impressive touchdown a few minutes later and Sawatzke did his job again making the score 14-0 at the end of the quarter.
The second quarter belonged to Sam Valor.
He had a 75-yard run scoring the touchdown without being touched making the score 20-0.
He was too quick again scoring an 8-yard run with a two point conversion pass from Schmitz to Dahlheimer. The score was now 28-0.
Cambridge-Isanti scored for the first time in the third quarter making the score 28-7.
Monticello reacted with another touchdown from Valor for a 10-yard gain. Sawatzke scored the extra point making the score 35-7.
In the fourth quarter both teams scored touchdowns.
Schmitz passed the ball to Valor for a five-yard gain two point conversion run by Joe Hannah.
Cambridge-Isanti scored on a two point conversion pass.
The final score was 43-15.
Carson Kolles had 39 rushing yards.
Schmitz had 68 rushing yards.
Valor had 195 rushing yards.
As a team Monticello had 65 tackles.
Valor had 39 yards in two returns and Hannah had 20 yards in one return.
The Magic team hits the field again on Friday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. against Rogers.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
