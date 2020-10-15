You are the owner of this article.
Monticello football comes out on top in 1st season game against Sauk Rapids-Rice

Photo by Jared Hines

The Monticello football team started their season with a 34-14 victory over Sauk Rapids-Rice on Friday, Oct. 9.

The first quarter was pretty uneventful, but Monticello lit up in the second quarter.

The first touchdown of the night came off a beautiful pass from Anthony Staryszak to Wyatt Sawatzke for a 6-yard gain.

Monticello tried but didn’t earn any extra points.

Calvin Schmitz earned the next touchdown off of a 1-yard run in and Sawatzke earned the extra point, making the score 13-0.

In the third quarter Staryszak passed to Sam Valor for a 27-yard gain touchdown and the score was now 20-0.

A few minutes later Sauk Rapids-Rice responded, earning 8 points.

As the fourth quarter got going Valor added another touchdown for Monticello off a 28-yard run.

Sauk Rapids-Rice scored another touchdown, making the score 27-14.

For the final touchdown of the game, Monticello’s Valor ran for 61 yards and Sawatzke topped it off, scoring the extra point.

The final score was 34-14.

Staryszak had 13 completions out of 19 attempts and 188 yards.

He also had 7 rushing yards.

Carson Kolles had 18 rushing yards.

Shmitz had 64 rushing yards.

Valor had 157 rushing yards.

Sawatzke had 4 extra points.

The Magic will hit the field again on Thursday, Oct. 15, against the St. Cloud Tech Tigers at 12 p.m.

Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com

