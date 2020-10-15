Monticello football comes out on top in 1st season game against Sauk Rapids-Rice

The Monticello football team started their season with a 34-14 victory over Sauk Rapids-Rice on Friday, Oct. 9.
The first quarter was pretty uneventful, but Monticello lit up in the second quarter.
The first touchdown of the night came off a beautiful pass from Anthony Staryszak to Wyatt Sawatzke for a 6-yard gain.
Monticello tried but didn’t earn any extra points.
Calvin Schmitz earned the next touchdown off of a 1-yard run in and Sawatzke earned the extra point, making the score 13-0.
In the third quarter Staryszak passed to Sam Valor for a 27-yard gain touchdown and the score was now 20-0.
A few minutes later Sauk Rapids-Rice responded, earning 8 points.
As the fourth quarter got going Valor added another touchdown for Monticello off a 28-yard run.
Sauk Rapids-Rice scored another touchdown, making the score 27-14.
For the final touchdown of the game, Monticello’s Valor ran for 61 yards and Sawatzke topped it off, scoring the extra point.
The final score was 34-14.
Staryszak had 13 completions out of 19 attempts and 188 yards.
He also had 7 rushing yards.
Carson Kolles had 18 rushing yards.
Shmitz had 64 rushing yards.
Valor had 157 rushing yards.
Sawatzke had 4 extra points.
The Magic will hit the field again on Thursday, Oct. 15, against the St. Cloud Tech Tigers at 12 p.m.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.