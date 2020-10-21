Monticello food service offerings continuing into 2020-21 school year

Monticello Public Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program during the 2020-2021 school year for as long as the USDA allows the extension.
Meals will be provided to all enrolled children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided on-site, at the following school sites, times, and dates/days as noted below. All are Monday through Friday.
Little Mountain Elementary, 9350 Fallon Ave., Monticello; Breakfast 8:50 – 9:50 a.m.; Lunch 10:50 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.
Pinewood Elementary 1010 W. Broadway St. Monticello; Breakfast 8:50 – 9:50 a.m.;unch 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Eastview Education Center 9375 Fenning Ave NE; Breakfast 8 – 8:30 a.m.; Lunch 10:50 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Monticello Middle School 800 E. Broadway St.; breakfast 7 – 8 a.m.; Lunch 10:50 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Monticello High School 5225 School Blvd.
Breakfast 7 – 7:45 a.m.
Lunch 10:15 – 11:45 p.m.
For more information, contact Ciara McDonald, Food Service Director at Monticello Public Schools, Ciara.mcdonald@monticello.k12.mn.us, 763- 272-3047.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.