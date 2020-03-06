Monticello falls to Fridley in section semifinal, 74-72

Monticello (No. 2) was up against Fridley (No. 3) on Friday, March 6 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Both teams came out ready to win. It was a fight until the very last second, but Fridley - the underdog - came out on top 74-72.
The teams were neck and neck the whole first half.
At halftime the leading scorers for Monticello were Austin Wetter with nine points, Jacob Keller with five points, Gus Hansgleben with four points, and Wyatt Sawatzke with four points.
The Magic team had been playing incredible man to man defense and executing on offense.
The score heading into the locker room was 36-29 with Monticello leading.
At the start of the second half Monticello maintained its intensity.
Brady Thompson came out as a force to be reckoned with on offense. He drove to the basket as if no one was guarding him. He had eight points quickly, contributing to the Magic lead.
Fridley was taking every precaution when it came to Wetter. He drove to the basket and got fouled with 12:50 on the clock.
He made one of his two free-throws and Thompson came right back on the next possession with a wicked spin move straight to the hole. The score was 48-41.
Thompson was red hot. He couldn’t miss. He added another two under the basket and was quickly the leading scorer for Monti.
Carson Kolles was up next draining a shot from the perimeter.
Fridley wasn’t go away easily though.
Every time Monticello scored they gave it right back.
The score was 52-47 with 10 minutes left in the game.
Wetter and Hansgleben were dominated on every rebound.
Number one from Fridley had nearly 20 points for Fridley and earned his fourth foul of the night causing his coach to pull him out of the game.
The score was 54-53 with the Magic just barely holding onto the lead and 7:30 on the clock.
Wetter swished a shot from the perimeter and Thompson had a quick steal earning a layup down the court. The score was 59-58.
Monticello was sending Fridley to the line too much and they were earning all of their points there.
Wetter was relentless driving to the basket any chance he could. He drew the foul and added two points from the line.
Wetter couldn’t be stopped. Every Monticello possession he wasn’t hesitating to take an opportunity to score.
He quickly had 23 points.
The score was all tied up 64-64 with five minutes remaining in the game.
Fridley took the lead 66-64 with two free-throws about a minute later.
Hansgleben was sent to the line and made both of his free-throws tying up the score once again, 66-66. The clock read 3:37.
Fridley added two more from the foul line.
Gus was handed a nice pass from Sawatzke adding another two points for the Magic.
Number one was back in the game for Fridley with 2:28 on the clock.
Wetter drove to the basket yet again.
The score was 72-72 with a minute left in the game.
Monticello called a timeout after Fridley attempted scoring, but couldn’t make it count with 25 seconds left to play.
Coach Tusler drew up a play for the boys.
Fridley ran out the clock and called a timeout with 05.6 seconds left in the game.
The Magic called a timeout before any more time could run out.
Monti planned to play tight defense, but Fridley had something up their sleeve.
With 0.5 left in the game and the ball in Fridley’s possession; they inbounded the ball, set a screen, and a player was left open on the left block. He was able to score the basket just before the buzzer rang with Fridley taking the victory, 74-72.
