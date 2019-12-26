Monticello earns win against all odds

The gymnastics team pushed through sickness and injuries against conference competitor Becker.
The team was looking smaller than usual, but that didn’t stop them from taking the win on Friday, Dec. 20.
Coach Kelly Osland was proud of the players that stepped up.
“I have been coaching a long time and have never had to put together a line up with only 8 gymnasts due to injury and illness,” Coach Osland said. “The meet had to go on no matter what, so I told the girls that we would just have to go into our gym and do our best.”
They took the victory 137.175 to 129.125.
On the vault Monticello took second and third place. Raegan Bryant received a 9.175 and Shae Anderson earned an 8.85.
“I was so impressed with the team’s ability to take control of the situation and do their best,” Coach Osland said. “Shae Anderson and Raegan Bryant lead the varsity team in having their best meet this season.”
On the bars, the Magic team looked unstoppable.
Anderson came in first place with a 9.025 and Bryant held the number two spot with a 8.5.
Sydney Wahnschaffe came in fourth place on the bars with a 7.85.
Anderson was on fire earning another first place title on the beam with a score of 8.95.
Hailey Schmitz held the second place slot with an 8.825 and Sydney Wahnschaffe came right after her with an 8.475.
Monticello dominated in floor earning every top six spot except for one.
Bryant came first scoring a 9.05, Anderson followed with 8.875, and Becker received the third place slot.
Next up was Reagan Wahnschaffe, Schmitz, and Sydney Wahnschaffe tying for fourth with 8.55 each.
The girls truly blew the competition away and rose to the challenge. No one saw this victory coming amid the many missing athletes.
“I was not focused on the scores during the meet and when the final score was announced, I was so thrilled for the team,” Coach Osland said.
The girls don’t compete again until 2020 and will be recovering over the long break.
“We will practice this week and hope that we slowly see the gymnasts return to the gym after dealing with influenza, mono and injuries,” Coach Osland said.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
