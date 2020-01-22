Monticello dives in at Cambridge-Isanti

The Magic swimming and diving team was looking fantastic against Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, Jan. 16.
The Monticello boys took first place in the first five events, sealing a win early on.
In the 200-meter relay Isaac VanHoorik, Clay Megaw, Bransen, and Sawyer McCalla finished in 1:50.01.
Hunter Simard, Carter Olson, South, and Bo Dahlheimer took second place with a time of 1:57.77.
In the 200 free, Biard (1:53.70) took first and Tyler Sampson (1:59.53) took second.
Megaw, Rocco Vasoli, and Jason Jones took the top three spots with times of 2:21.64, 2:30.09, and 2:31.93 in the 200 IM resulting in a score of 37-9.
VanHoorik (23.67), McCalla (24.85), and Olson (25.35) took the top three spots in the 50-yard free.
Dakotah Parker took first place in the one-meter dive with a score of 282.30 to put the team at a score of 58-20 over Cambridge-Isanti.
The Bluejackets took first in the sixth event, the 100 fly, but the Magic bounced back in the 100 free with Biard, Sampson, and Hansen taking first through third place.
Coach Westveer didn’t make too big of a deal about the Cambridge-Isanti meet. He sounded pretty confident that the Magic would win.
“The Cambridge meet was fine and a down opponent, so not a big deal there,” Coach Westveer said.
Cambridge-Isanti took first in the 500 free.
In the 200 relay VanHoorik, Bransen, McCalla, and Biard wowed the crowd with a time of 1:37.49.
The score was now 95-45 with Monticello way ahead.
The Bluejackets took first place in the last three events of the meet 100 backstroke, 100 breastroke, and the 400 relay, but still couldn’t manage to pass Monticello.
The final score was 95-83.
The True Team State Meet was canceled due to weather, but the team has qualified for state.
“It’s good to return to state as we made it every year for the first dozen or so years and have had three top three finishes,” Coach Westveer said. “The last time we went was the 2015/2016 season.”
The swimmers and divers will make a splash on Thursday, Jan. 23 against Princeton at the Monticello Middle School at 6 p.m.
