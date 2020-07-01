Monticello Disc Golf Course updates

Parks and outdoor sports have been open since the start of June and are slowly evolving as COVID-19 evolves.
The Wright County Parks Department has been updating rules to ensure the safety of those enjoying the parks.
They have also been making some additions to improve the over all operation.
Parks and Recreation Operations Manager Brad Harrington has been awaiting the official opening of the Monticello disc golf course. The course opened to the public on Tuesday, June 23.
“It’s still kind of new, so it’s to be determined, but the response has been great so far,” Harrington said.
The 18 hole course was first buily in early January after Harrington and his team decided on a location.
“Montissippi Park just seemed like the right fit,” Harrington said. “We did our research, looked at a few spaces ad figured Montissippi fit so well.”
The Montissippi Disc Golf Course has been a great outlet for people who have been couped up during quarantine.
The course has added new baskets, tee pad signs, and benches.
Harrington wanted to warn people that fairways are still primarily dirt so depending on the weather they will either be dusty or muddy. In order to fix that the department is planning on seeding sometime in the near future.
There has also been some adjustments to the directional signage.
A map of the course is featured at the park on hole one.
Harrington said that scorecards will not be provided at the course, but they will have printable scorecards on the Wright County Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
Though there is no concrete rules about social distancing on the course, Harrington wants everyone to follow governor Tim Walz orders.
“There’s no limit right now, but we are wanting people to follow the guidelines of 25 people are less in groups,” Harrington said. “It’s a pretty open space so I doubt there will be any issues.”
To play disc golf you don’t need to have a time slot or reservation. All you need is a disc.
The course is great for beginners and those who are more advanced.
“I think one of the reasons people love it so much is because anyone can play,” Harrington said. “I’ve heard that people appreciate the course because it’s challenging, but not over the top. The initial feedback has been positive so far.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.