Monticello defeats three teams in track conference quad

The Monticello boys and girls track teams took first place over Big Lake, Princeton, and St. Francis on Tuesday, May 5 in the conference quad meet hosted by Monticello.
The Magic boys came out on top with a score of 92.
Princeton came in second place with a score of 68, Big Lake was in third with a 67, and St. Francis brought up the rear scoring a 43.
The Magic girls earned a first place score of 133.50 - completely dominating the competition.
Princeton came in second scoring a 64.50, Big Lake was third with a 44, and St. Francis came in fourth scoring a 30.
Boys results:
Monticello's Cole Jacob earned first place in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.63.
Magic Sam Valor ran a first place time of 11:05 in the 100-meter dash. Hornet Jack Iverson came in second with a time of 11.36.
In the 1600, Magic Paul Fasen and Ty Brouwer placed second and third with times of 5:13.75 and 5:14.65.
Monticello's Brady Wright took third place in the 400 with a time of 53.75.
For first place in the 300-meter hurdles, Magic Michael Schilling ran a time of 45.38. Hornet Christian Noble ran in second with a time of 46 seconds.
In the 800-meter Big Lake Spencer Vold can for first with a time of 2:16.30.
Valor took first in the 200-meter dash running a 22.52 for Monticello. For Big Lake Iverson ran for second place with a 23.60.
Magic Noah Mahoney and Quinn McCalla took first and third place in the 3200 with times of 10:24.33 and 10:14.85. Hornet Owen Layton took second place with a time of 10:41.67.
Big Lake's Iverson jumped for first in the high jump (20'03"). Monticello's Nelson Anderson jumped for third (19'06").
In the triple jump Hornets Hayden Thieke, Wyatt Windhorst, and Noble earned the top three spots with jumps of 38'06", 38'03", and 38'01".
In the high jump Big Lake's Carson Kunz and Monticello's Marcus Guertin tied for second (5'10").
Hornet Trevor Maruska took second place in pole vault (9'06").
Magic Anthony Staryszak took second place in shot put (9'06") and first place in discus (133'04").
Girls results:
In the 100-meter hurdles Carter Monson took first place for Big Lake with a time of 17.66.
Magic Natalie Emmerich and Sasha Steinbach earned first and second place in the 100-meter dash with times of 13.40 and 13.42.
Monticello's Gabby Witschen took first in the 1600 with a time of 5:36.81.
In the 400-meter Magic Thalia Mendoza-Brunotte and Meah Morris took first and third with times of 1:06.85 and 1:10.68.
Monticello's Hope Guertin took first in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 50.73. Big Lake's Monson came in second with a time of 53.91.
In the 800-meter, Magic Witschen ran for first place at 2:34.84.
Monticello's Emelia Skistad and Mondoza-Brunotte took first and second place in the 200-meter dash with times of 28.01 and 29.14.
In the 3200, Monticello's Josey Nygaard took second, 13:06.83. Big Lake's Emilee Doperalski took third, 13:44.00.
In the long jump Magic Mendoza-Brunotte came in first place (15'50").
Big Lake's Emily Steen earned second in the triple jump (31'06").
Erin Yager took first place for Monticello in the high jump (4'08"). Big Lake's Grace Gardner took second (4'06").
Magic Jade Koppf and Sydney Tack took first and second place in shot put (32'07.50") and (31'03").
Monticello's Tack and Kopff took first and second again in the discus throw (102'06") and (97'09").
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.