Monticello defeats Big Lake hoops

Photo by Jessie Meyen

The Magic boys basketball team defeated Big Lake for the second time this season.

The Hornets put up a good fight, but the final score was 83-61.

At half time the score was 50-33 and Monticello continued to lead until the final buzzer.

Monticello:

Brady Thompson had 22 points.

Austin Wetter and Carson Kolles had 13 points.

Jacob Keller had 12 points.

Calvin Schmitz and Gus Hansgleben both had nine points.

Wyatt Sawatzke had six points.

Nick McNaughton, Lucas Johnson, Jared Frie, and Riley Erb each had two points.

The Magic is currently ranked third in the conference and have one more regular season game before they head into the section tournament.

They face Princeton on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:15 p.m. at Princeton High School.

Big Lake:

Alec Morehead had 19 points.

Peyton McConville had 16 points.

Mitchell Spanier had 10 points.

Wyatt Windhorst had nine points.

Will Boeckman had five points.

Alexander Ombongi had two points.

Big Lake is currently ranked seventh in the conference and will play at North Branch on Friday, Feb. 28 at 7:15 p.m.

