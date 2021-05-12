Monticello dancer turned coach leads team to national championship

Monticello High School graduate Brittany Whittaaker - now Brittany Kwallek - took her passion for dance to the next level as an athlete and coach.
Kwallek earned championship titles as a St. Cloud State University dancer in 2016 and a Husky dance coach in 2020 and 2021.
Kwallek graduated from Monticello High School in 2012 and competed on the Monticello Starette dance team as a freshman and worked her way up to senior captain.
In Monticello the senior captain realized her love for dance knew she wanted to join the St. Cloud dance team after the Huskies visited Monti.
“My decision to attend SCSU was based on the dance team,” Kwallek said. “I saw them perform at a dance show Monticello high School hosted, and I remember being so in awe. I knew I wanted to dance on their team some day.”
That next year she was competing on the SCSU dance squad.
Kwallek was on the dance team from 2012-2017 and earned her undergraduate degree in Psychology and her master’s degree in school counseling.
In 2016 she worked her way up to team captain. That same year she led her team to Universal Dance Association Nationals in Orlando, Florida, where they earned the championship title in the Pom dance category - and made school history.
The Huskies earned a score of 107.79.
“To win a championship as a captain was such a surreal experience,” Kwallek said. “Prior to coming to St Cloud State, winning a National Championship was never even a thought in my mind. To be able to have that experience, as a dancer and as a captain was really rewarding.”
The SCSU dance squad performed in the prelims and advanced to Finals the next day along with half of the teams who qualified for prelims.
Kwallek recalls looking at the score sheet after the first day of competition and saw that her and her team were only 0.66 points away from being the first place dance team.
“We’re a superstitious team,” Kwallek said. “I knew we were 0.66 away from first place. I remember waking up on finals day, checking my weather app on my phone, and seeing that the current temperature was 66 degrees. It was a sign!”
The Huskies clinched the National Championship Title that afternoon.
Kwallek can’t compare that moment to any other in her life. She did her best to describe the indescribable adrenaline rush.
“Performances and competitions growing up had pressure and adrenaline too but they were mostly fun,” Kwallek said. “This is a different experience. You really have to learn how to control your nerves and adrenaline or they will control you. This is something that has helped me as an adult, how to deal with and perform in high pressure situations. How to make your adrenaline work for you.”
After Kwallek graduated in 2018, her dance SCSU coaches invited her to coach alongside them. It was a tough decision for her to make, but she declined.
“I was looking forward to beginning the next chapter of my life where I got to spend my time doing what I wanted,” Kwallek said. “I didn’t want to be the person that couldn’t go to the concert, or on a trip, or had to leave early anymore. For 18 years it was always no, because I have dance. I loved dance but it was always stopping me from doing the things that I thought I wanted to be doing. So, I declined.”
But for some reason she just couldn’t stay away.
“I found that following season, I was in practices all the time,” Kwallek said. “I was always asking if I could come help or if they needed someone to work with the team. Walking back into the studio, just really felt like home. That was really where I wanted to be - being a part of a team.”
As co-coaches, Kwallek and Paige Groebner have brought home two more UDA Nationals Championship titles.
In 2020 the Huskies earned first place in the Game Day competition and on Wednesday, April 28 the Huskies took first in the Game Day and Pom competition. The St. Cloud team captains were Michaela Keller, Angelina Borgen, and Maxie Collen.
Kwallek said that her championship experience as a coach blew her athlete championship experience out of the water.
“It’s even better,” Kwallek said. “As an athlete, you take in your own experience. You get to have pride for the work that you put in to earn a title. But as a coach, you get to experience everything through the eyes of your athletes. Seeing the joy on their faces is priceless.”
SCSU was the top seeded team in the competition having won the national championship. In the Game Day Competition, the Huskies scored a raw score of 90 in prelims, which was the top in the College Division by a wide margin. The team that finished second in the prelims, Northwest Missouri State, scored 84.5333 points in the initial round, giving SCSU a large margin lead heading into the final round.
The Huskies did even better in finals - scoring a 90.4084.
The race was tighter in the Pom competition, as the top two teams were within .6 of each other after the preliminary round. SCSU was the top team in the competition scoring a 86.5167 in the first round. The Bearcats were hot on the Huskies tails, as Northwest Missouri State earned a first round score of 85.85.
The Huskies earned a raw score of 89.0667 for a performance score of 89.0667. After combining that with the preliminary score, SCSU won the competition with an event score of 87.7917, a full point and a half ahead of the Bearcats.
The Huskies also competed in the Open Jazz competition and finished in third with a two round score of 86.65.
Kwallek said that her and Groebner are always looking for ways to improve as dancers and as coaches.
“Dance is constantly changing and evolving and it’s growing at such a rapid pace,” Kwallek said. “We have to come into each season with fresh ideas and new skills to remain competitive. My co-coach and I take classes, attend workshops, and attend trainings any chance we can.”
Kwallek said that her love for dance has grown more and more over the years.
She started taking lessons at a local studio in Monticello when she was five-years-old and it’s been a huge part of her life ever since. Kwallek said dance to her is the perfect combination of athletics and art. She also loves the way that athletics brings people together.
“I love the team atmosphere, I love the lifelong friendships, and I love the accountability,” Kwallek said. “There is nothing that is going to push you to grow more or to want to be better more than this type of atmosphere. Winning titles is the goal, but it’s so much more about who you become in the process. Someone who sets big goals and relentlessly pursues them. Someone who isn’t afraid to dream big and chase after it. When we grow up, we often try to be the person that we needed. My coaches, their belief in me, and this team has really shaped who I am as an adult. As a coach, I strive to be the same person for my dancers. I also love the community. After we won, I heard from old coaches of mine, old teammates, people in the St. Cloud community and Monticello community. Accomplishing a goal like this really has a way of bringing people together.”
Kwallek has no plans of slowing down in regards to dance. She hopes to bring that same intensity and passion every day as a SCSU dance coach.
“We are always looking ahead,” Kwallek said. “We’re not working to protect a title, we’re actively chasing the next. We already had auditions for next season, we’re feeling confident about the veteran members we’re bringing back and we have a good rookie class coming in. We have our first practices in about a week and a half.”
