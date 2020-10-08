You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monticello cross country sprints to conference meet

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

The Monticello cross country teams faced Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The boys scored a 17 over Chisago Lakes 44.

Sophomore Noah Mahoney was first over all with a time of 11:02.

Senior Jacob Biard was in second place just four seconds being Mahoney with a time of 11:06.

In third place over all was Monticello’s junior Matthew Pentilla with a time of 11:15.

Chisago Lakes took the fourth place time slot with Henry Johnson running a 11:18.

Junior Cade Hanson took the fifth place spot over all with the same exact time.

Freshman Paul Fasen came in sixth place with a time of 11:37.

The girls scored a 16 over Chisago Lakes 45.

Junior Halle Dahlheimer earned first place over all with a time of 12:07.

Monticello, seventh grader Isabel Mahoney came in second place over all with a time of 12:09.

Junior Grace Smith took the third place time slot at 12:56.

Senior leader Gabby Witschen ran to fourth place over all with a time of 12:58.

Chisago Lakes Maya Aadland took fifth place with a time of 13:04.

Junior Emily Lovegren rounded out Monticello’s top five runners coming in sixth place over all with a time of 13:32.

Both Monticello’s cross country teams run again on Thursday, Oct. 8 in Becker at 3 p.m. for the Mississippi 8 Conference Meet.

Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com

Load comments