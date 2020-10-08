Monticello cross country sprints to conference meet

The Monticello cross country teams faced Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
The boys scored a 17 over Chisago Lakes 44.
Sophomore Noah Mahoney was first over all with a time of 11:02.
Senior Jacob Biard was in second place just four seconds being Mahoney with a time of 11:06.
In third place over all was Monticello’s junior Matthew Pentilla with a time of 11:15.
Chisago Lakes took the fourth place time slot with Henry Johnson running a 11:18.
Junior Cade Hanson took the fifth place spot over all with the same exact time.
Freshman Paul Fasen came in sixth place with a time of 11:37.
The girls scored a 16 over Chisago Lakes 45.
Junior Halle Dahlheimer earned first place over all with a time of 12:07.
Monticello, seventh grader Isabel Mahoney came in second place over all with a time of 12:09.
Junior Grace Smith took the third place time slot at 12:56.
Senior leader Gabby Witschen ran to fourth place over all with a time of 12:58.
Chisago Lakes Maya Aadland took fifth place with a time of 13:04.
Junior Emily Lovegren rounded out Monticello’s top five runners coming in sixth place over all with a time of 13:32.
Both Monticello’s cross country teams run again on Thursday, Oct. 8 in Becker at 3 p.m. for the Mississippi 8 Conference Meet.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
