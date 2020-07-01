Monticello Community Education offering tennis camps in July

Community Education is giving students of all ages a chance to try their hand at tennis.
No experience is necessary.
Starting in July Monticello will be offering weekly camps for ages K-12.
The tennis camps will be run by Casie Monson, Mo Lanners, Nick Roden, and Zack Revenig.
Camps will be divided by ages categories K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 8-11.
Camps will begin on Monday, July 6 and go through Friday, July 31.
The grades K-8 camp is designed to help beginners learn the fundamentals and basic rules of the game of tennis. Grip, stance, forehand, and backhand serves will be taught during this camp. also among the abilities students will walk away with after the camp are volleys at the net and overheads.
The grades 7-11 camp is geared towards athletes looking to develop their tennis skills and take them to the next level. The camp will have various stations focusing on volleying, serving, ground strokes, overheads, and matches will be played.
Some rackets will be provided but students are encouraged to bring their own.
All camps will be taking place at the Monticello High School tennis courts.
To find out times for your age group and to sign up for the camps you can head to https://monticello.ce.eleyo.com/search?q=tennis&redirected_yet=true.
