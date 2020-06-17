Monticello Community Center opens up to the public

Locals have missed working out, swimming in the pool, meeting with other senior citizens, and taking part in community activities.
The wait is over and the Monticello Community Center has opened it’s doors after being closed for three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the center wont be open as a free-for-all. There are rules in place to ensure the safety of everyone in the building.
The have a certain capacity limitations for each area of the building. There’s a fitness center, walking track, gym, pool for lap swim and spa, and open studio time. Group fitness will start on Monday, June 22. They hope to have open swim options for youth and swimming lessons starting in July.
Members 16 years and older and teens with the Kid Lifting certification may make an appointment online or by phone. Directions are on the community center website.
They’ve been working on a plan to reopen starting in May and have been fine tuning until now.
Ann Mosack, community center director, said that on the first day of opening – Wednesday, June 10 – there were only 65 members who came in and out of the center. They’re used to seeing an average of 365 members.
The center is open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
The community center is just that – a place for people to come together and interact. Mosack said she’s been missing that.
“Our community was ready for a reopening,” Mosack said. “We have received positive feedback from our members wanting to get back into their regular workouts here at the community center. They appreciate us helping to keep the community safe by having a phased reopening plan. We are very happy to be open again and look forward to opening more areas of our facility once current restrictions have been lifted. We miss seeing and connecting with our members and guests.”
This is just the first step to reopening, but new information is constantly being made available.
Phases are flexible and decisions to start the next phase of reopening will rely on guidance from the CDC, Governor’s orders, Monticello City Council, and MCC staff.
The center will be enforcing social or physical distancing and meeting health and community needs will be balanced and focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19.
