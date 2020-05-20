Monticello boys tennis team earns Class AA Team Gold Award

Though the spring sports season has been canceled, sports teams are still finding ways to shine.
The boys Monticello tennis team has received the academic AA Team Gold Award for having a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher.
For the All-State Team Academic Award Head Coach Katy Horgen had to list the player’s name and GPA for the top 10 GPA’s of the section team roster. Only freshman through sophomore athletes were considered for the award.
The Individual Academic All-State Tennis Team was only for seniors with a 3.75 cumulative GPA who showed great leadership on the team.
Hunter Simard received the award for the all state academic honors for the boys Monticello tennis team.
“Majority of our team was returning so I took the top 10 athletes in the program to calculate the team average to the nearest hundredth (weighted or standard 4.0 GPA),” Coach Horgen said. “I am proud to say that our team received the highest academic awards.”
This years team roster would’ve been compiled of seniors Kole Stuart, Brendan Fee, Hunter Simard, juniors Jackson Bianchi, Johnny May, Dylan Roiger, Henry Sawatzke, and sophomores Brandon Fyle, Wyatt Kadelbach, and Tyler Rousslang.
“I know how hard these boys work and I am so proud that they received these awards,” coach Horgen said. “During an end of a year that looked way different that anyone expected, this was great news and well-deserved. I am proud to be their coach and I know that they will continue to do great things.”
Coach Horgen had no idea this is how the 2020 spring tennis season would play out. The team was geared up for a successful season, that’s the most heartbreaking part.
“After last year, we were all hopeful for the upcoming season,” Coach Horgen said. “We had strong athletes coming back and many had put in time during the off-season to get ready. We had built a bond as a tennis team and we were all looking forward to having a successful year building on the previous season.”
The boys are heartbroken as well.
“The cancellation of the tennis season has been disheartening to the whole team,” Coach Horgen said. “I am struggling to find the right words to say to each of the players as I know this has impacted them in a number of different ways. My heart goes out to these players that will see the end of their high school tennis career disappear without ever knowing how their last season would end.”
Coach Horgen has been reminding the boys to focus on the good times they had as a team, the hard work that they have put in, the friends that they have made, and the matches they have won.
“Remember tennis is a lifelong sport and you will be able to continue to play this many years to come,” Coach Horgen said. “Instead of focusing on the sad part of the missed season and being upset, we can all think back to all the positive ways our lives were impacted through tennis.”
