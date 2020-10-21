Monticello boys soccer team takes conference title

The Monticello boys soccer team was off to a great start in the Section 6A tournament starting with a win against Hutchinson 3-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and then losing to Waconia 1-0 on Thursday, Oct. 15.
Monticello scored all three goals in the second half in the game against Hutchinson.
Ty Modaff had the first goal of the night.
Jared Frie had the next goal with an assist from Alex Westveer.
Jack LePage had the third and final goal with assists from both Antonio Portillo and Modaff.
Goalkeeper Reese Crawford had six saves in the net.
