Monticello boys soccer takes conference title eight years running

The Monticello boys soccer team has been unstoppable this season – literally.
The team is undefeated and to top it all the boys were crowned the Mississippi 8 conference champions on Friday, Oct. 2.
It didn’t come as a surprise to anyone, especially Monticello head coach Matt McLachlan. The team has had that goal since the beginning of the season.
“It’s a good competition expectation for us each year, and it means we’re competing well at the end of the season if we’re in the running for the title,” McLachlan said.
That being said, no one knew it was going to be such a blow out.
The Magic faced St. Francis on Friday and completely dominated the Knights 7-0.
“We expected to compete for a conference championship, but we didn’t expect that type of score,” McLachlan said. “We’ve had some games with multiple scoring chances, but we just weren’t finishing the chances. We certainly finished our chances in this game.”
There were four different goal scorers for Monticello.
Antonio Portillo scored the first goal of the night to get the team going.
Ty Modaff was up next, scoring early for the Magic.
For the next goal of the night, Brady Wright passed the ball off to Tate Jacobson who finished the play, kicking it right past the St. Francis goalie, making the score 3-0.
McLachlan couldn’t assign the win to just one player. A lot of boys stepped out and executed to earn this championship.
“I don’t think we can say just one or two players led this game,” McLachlan said. “Everyone was very good as they executed everywhere on the field when it was their time to play. Maybe Ty Modaff, Tate Jacobson and Brady Wright, just because of having multiple points that game, but points don’t always tell the whole story.”
Modaff scored once more for Monticello as the buzzer rang signaling half time.
With 21 minutes left in the game Jordan Horst scored the fifth goal of the game.
Modaff earned a hat trick, scoring his third goal of the game with 12:48 left on the clock, making the score 6-0.
Jacobson scored once more to wrap up the night.
The final score was 7-0.
Modaff, Jared Frie, Jakob Richards and Alex Westveer each had one assist, and Wright had three assists in the game against the Knights.
McLachlan was proud of his team for playing as one unit.
“I told the team that I believe it is the most complete game they have played together in five years and for all 80 minutes of play with no lull in play,” he said. “It was very impressive of them.”
He was also impressed with how little the team made mistakes. Everything came together magically on the field.
When McLachlan considered what the team did well, he answered: “Everything. We marked well, we passed well, we communicated well, we scored well, we defended well.”
It was a thrilling victory for Monticello.
The team will hit the field again on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
