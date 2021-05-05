Monticello boys lacrosse has tough week on the turf

Two goals from Monticello’s Jesse DeChene and Gavin Simon weren’t good enough to lead the Magic boys lacrosse team to a victory over Mississippi 8 Conference rival Becker on Thursday, April 29.
The boys fell to Becker 10-5 on the Magic field.
Monticello’s record is now 3-2 for the season.
The Bulldogs climbed out to a 4-0 lead in the second quarter before Monticello got on the scoreboard.
Becker scored first with 5:32 on the clock in the first quarter.
Becker scored again at the start of the second quarter with 11:42 minutes on the clock.
Monticello looked slightly defeated.
Becker scored with 10 minutes left in the second quarter and again with nine minutes on the clock.
Monticello called a timeout to discuss defense.
“I feel the team came out a little flat, which caused to make more unforced turnovers that Becker capitalized on,” Hanson said.
A cross checking penalty was called on Becker while Paul Warmka tried to score for the Magic.
Jesse DeChene cut to the right then passed to Calvin Jacobson on the left side of the field where he had an open shot and scored with 4:56 left in the second quarter.
Becker scored again with 2:34 on the clock to give the Bulldogs a 5-1 lead heading into halftime.
In the early minutes of the second half, DeChene cut Becker’s lead to 5-2 with his second goal of the night. Peters was awarded the assist.
Becker scored again.
Gavin Simon scored next for the Magic with 9:55 left in the third quarter to cut the Bulldog’s lead to 6-3.With 8:14 left in the period the Bulldogs scored again.
Monticello’s DeChene scored again late in the third quarter.
Simon scored his second goal of the evening with a calculated pass from DeChene.
The score was 7-5 to close out the third quarter.
Becker scored it’s eighth goal of the night with 8:52 left in the fourth quarter.
Warmka tried to score for Monticello but missed.
“I am very proud of our players, they never gave up, and played very hard,” Hanson said. “We just need to find a way to play smarter.
The Bulldogs scored again with 6:36 left in the game.
The score was 9-5.
Becker scored one last goal to ice the 10-5 victory.
“The biggest take away with our loss to Becker is the amount of turnovers that we had, we need to cut down on our mistakes, and play defense smarter,” Hanson said. “We need to play better team defense and not allow our opponents easy goals.”
DeChene and Gavin Simon each had two goals for the night and Callan Jacobson had one goal.
Monticello fell to Chisago Lakes 20-2 on Friday, April 30.
Simon and Paul Warmka each scored goals on the night.
Coach Erik Hanson knows his team has room to grow as the team competes in more games.
“We do have some inexperienced players, and I anticipate that they will improve with each practice and game,” Hanson said.
