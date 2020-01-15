Monticello boys hoops fall to Cambridge-Isanti

The Monticello boys basketball team had two extremely needed wins last week against Willmar on Saturday, Jan. 4 and Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Jan. 7 after a losing streak that they were in desperate need of shaking. Unfortunately, they couldn’t add another win to end the week.
On Friday, Jan. 10 the boys fell to Cambridge-Isanti 68-54, but are looking to focus on the positives and get better every game.
“We have to be doing our stuff on defense,” Coach Bridge Tusler said. “We just need to work as a team.”
Monticello seemed to be handling themselves on defense, but they were struggling on offense.
The team as a whole had 41 rebounds, 8 steals, and 4 blocks.
Austin Wetter, Wyatt Sawatzke, Lucas Johnson, and Gus Hansgleben – with 13 rebounds – were the heartbeat of the defense.
On offense, however, the boys weren’t as fluid.
The Magic had 28 turnovers and couldn’t get many shots to fall.
The boys were 15 for 28 in field goals, 6 for 10 from the free-throw line, and 6-29 in three-pointers.
Hansgleben was lead scorer with 14 points, Wetter and Brady Thompson were next with 12 points each, and Nick McNaughton and Sawatzke were far behind with 4 points each.
Monticello just couldn’t get into a groove, resulting in a loss 54-68.
The team now sits at a 4-6 record.
Austin Wetter tops the chart for points, steals, blocks, and three-pointers per game, Gus Hansgleben tops the chart in rebounds per game, and Carson Kolles hold the top spot for assists per game.
“We’ve been playing better and these are all good losses,” Coach Tusler said.
The Magic will strut it’s stuff tonight against Rocori in a home game starting at 7:15 p.m.
“We’re going to be working a lot on defense going into practice, that’s going to be our number one focus,” Coach Tusler said.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
