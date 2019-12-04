Monticello boys hockey looks ahead

The Monticello Moose took on their second game of the season against Orono on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
Though they couldn’t pull out a win, the team had some awesome achievements during the three periods on the ice.
Huntley Hinz and Wilson Dahlheimer scored both goals in the first period.
Hinz is now lead scorer with two goals, Jeffrey Henrikson tops the list with two assists, Brian Cornelius has four points, and Nash Wilson has a .924 save percentage for the season thus far.
Head coach, Eric Nelson said he wasn’t focused on one specific team this season, instead he said, “We have a lot of quality teams on our schedule this year.”
That’s certainly true of Orono and their next game against Chisago Lakes on December 5.
Orono so far has three wins and zero losses. The Moose wont play Orono again because they aren’t in the same conference or section, but they served as a way for the Moose to get better against a tough opponent.
Chisago Lakes has always been a team that the Moose have looked out for. Last year in the section semi-finals, Chisago Lakes beat Monticello 3-2 and advanced to the championship.
It will be interesting to see how they match up in tonights game at 7 p.m. in the Moose Arena.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
