Brian Hoffman is at the helm for the Monticello’s boys golf team.
Last year the boys finished second in the conference, their highest finish in program history.
The boys are going to be represented by last year’s second lowest scorer in Brady Bergstrom. Bergstrom alongside sophomore Tommy Disch and Quinten Haas. They’re best friends that will push each other every day to be the best golfers they can be. They want to do better than each other and the healthy competition should push them in a positive direction.
It’s been a good experience for the captains. They have a lot of fun and the goal is to jump into the top spot in the conference. There is strong belief amongst the captains they can make the jump and win the conference title for the first time ever. They have several golfers who have the potential to shoot in the low-to-mid 80’s if they can be consistent over all 18 holes. That depth would be the major key in allowing them to make that jump over Princeton, who is reliant on their top two golfers.
The strength of the team this year should be the short game and being mentally tough, not letting a bad hole affect them the rest of the meet.
Michael Biller, starting goalie for the Moose, is also back for boys golf. He has the talent to shoot in the low 80’s if he can stay mentally strong. He shoots in the 30’s on one side, but struggles with putting it together for a full 18.
There’s about five other kids on the team that hit similar numbers in the mid 30’s for half, but struggle with putting it all together for an entire round. If the golfers can manage to put it all together for an entire round, the potential is there for this team to make a bit of a jump.
“I’m really excited,” said Hoffman.
There was a really high turnout this year and Hoffman is hoping he can help mold some of these kids into quality golfers over the next couple of years.
Their first event is Monday, April 18 with the second being Monday, April 25.
