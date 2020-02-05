Monticello boys basketball falls twice

Monticello had a tough weekend picking up two losses against Princeton on Friday, Jan. 31 and against St. Croix Lutheran on Saturday, Feb. 1.
On Friday the Magic took a devastating loss to the Tigers 65-64. Monticello was just two points away from victory.
Austin Wetter brought his A game scoring 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and eight steals.
Brady Thompson was also on fire with 11 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
Carson Kolles had nine points, a rebound, an assist, and a steal.
Jacob Keller had eight points, put in work under the basket with 11 rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Nick McNaughton and Gus Hansgleben both had six points and five rebounds.
The Magic fell in another close game to St. Croix Lutheran 59-52 on Saturday.
The boys still had an impressive game and have been focusing on rebounding while seeing major improvements.
Wetter topped the chart again with 18 points, seven rebounds, and two assists.
Keller had 16 points, along with nine rebounds, three assists, and one steal.
McNaughton had nine points, 11 outstanding rebounds, two assists, and a block.
Kolles and Hansgleben both had four points. Kolles had two rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Hansgleben had six rebounds, and one assist.
The boys hit the court again on Thursday, Feb. 6 against Chisago Lakes at 7:15 p.m.
