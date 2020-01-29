Monticello boys basketball defeats Big Lake

The boys game took place after the girls on Friday, Jan. 24 and the rivalry continued between Monticello and Big Lake.
Monticello took home the victory 73-54.
Both teams came out aggressively on defense. It was no question that both teams wanted the win.
With 12:08 on the clock the score was 11-9 with Monticello in the lead.
Austin Wetter already had seven points and wasn’t looking to slow down anytime soon.
The Hornets were fighting back hard though.
Alec Morehead had a swish from the left side resulting in a score of 17-13 with Big Lake inching their way back in.
Mitchell Spanier drove to the basket and picked up the foul, adding two points for the Hornets.
The Hornets cut the lead 19-18.
Brady Thompson from Monticello swished a three-pointer from the top of the key with an assist from Jacob Keller under the basket.
Keller had the ball on the next possession and fired a three from the left side resulting in a score of 25-20 with the Magic in the lead.
The score at half time was 32-26 Monti in the lead.
Head Coach Bridge Tusler has been big on rebounding and moving the ball. The Magic executed perfectly Friday night.
“We were moving the ball so well and rebounding, that’s what really set us a part from Big Lake,” Coach Tusler said.
Both teams came out of the locker room with high energy.
Jack Iverson fired from the three-point line, but it didn’t fall.
Nick McNaughton put one up under the basket, making the score 34-26 with 16:23 left in the game.
McNaughton was fighting hard under the basket.
With a technical on Wetter and a few turnovers the score was quickly 34-38. Monticello was looking anxious.
Wetter was sent to the line adding one point for the Magic.
With 12:18 left in the game the score had Monticello back on top, 43-36.
Iverson took it to the hole and on the next possession Wetter did the same thing.
Wetter had a new energy and racked up 18 points individually.
Wetter drove to the basket resulting in a score of 53-44.
Peyton McConville was sent to the line for the Hornets earning one point for the Hornets and a score of 55-45 with 6:24 left in the game.
McConville was on fire for Big Lake driving to the basket and scoring for a score of 51-59 with 3:28 left in the game.
Wetter had a three-pointer from the left side of the key with 1:58 left in the game earning him 1,000 points for his high school career.
The fan section cheered, “We love Austin.”
Both teams fought hard, but Monticello came out on top 73-54.
Austin Wetter ended the night with 31 points and 11 rebounds.
Jacob Keller had an amazing night with 13 points, 12 rebounds, and four steals.
Nick McNaughton also played well with 12 points, four rebounds, and a block.
Everyone played well and the rivalry lives on.
“It was great to get that rivalry win,” Tusler said.
