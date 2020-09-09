Monticello boys and girls cross country triumphs over Big Lake

On Tuesday, Sept. 1 Big Lake hosted the first cross country meet of the season where the Hornets, Monticello, and St. Francis all competed.
Monticello boys and girls came out on top.
Big Lake boys and girls finished in second place.
St. Francis earned third place for their first meat of the season.
For the boys meet Monticello came in first place scoring 33 points (with top runners coming in fourth, fifth, sixth, eighth, and tenth place), Big Lake came in second place with 33 points as well (top runners coming in first, second, third, thirteenth, and fourteenth place), and St. Francis came in third place wih 78 points and (runners coming in seventh, ninth, nineteenth, twenty-first, and twenty-second place).
The meet started overcast with a light breeze. Perfect weather for running.
As Monticello Boys Cross Country Head Coach Dave Wik was preparing his runners he reminded them that running isn’t just an independent sport.
“It all comes back to team work,” Coach Wik said. “If we can run as a team and have a team mindset we can compete well today.”
Big Lake Cross Country Head Coach Todd Trutna stepped back and let his runners do their thing. He cheered them on as the gun went off.
Monticello runner Noah Mahoney came in fourth place over all with a time of 14:18.
Cade Hansen was next for the Magic in fifth place, 14:19.
Matthew Pentilla came in sixth place over all with a time of 14:33.
Marcus Guertin finished eighth with a time of 14:43.
Jacob Biard came in tenth place, 14:48.
Big Lake’s top runner was Kade Layton coming in first place with a time of 13:20.
His brother Owen Layton finished in second place, 13:44.
Christian Noble wasn’t far behind, finishing in third place with a time of 13:54.
Next up was Spencer Vold in thirteenth place, 15:13.
Jayden Mclearen came in fourteenth place with a time of 16:07.
The Monticello girls team ran to a 15 point victory taking all top five time slots, Big Lake finished with 55 points over all (with top runners coming in sixth, eighth, eleventh, fourteenth, and sixteenth place), St. Francis ended the meet with inconclusive scores (runners coming in seventh, ninth, fifteenth, and seventeenth place).
Monticello Cross Country Head Coach Gail Grieme said a lot of the talent came from younger girls in the first run of the season.
“Isabel Mahoney is just a seventh grader and she was our second runner on varsity and second overall,” Coach Grieme said.
Halle Dahlheimer came in first over all with a time of 16:08.
Mahoney came in second place, 16:29.
Emily Lovegren was next with a time of 16:59.
Grace Smith was fourth, 17:08.
Gabby Witschen finished in fifth place over all with a time of 17:34.
For Big Lake, Josephine Lentz was the first finisher in sixth place, 17:46.
In eighth place was Emilee Doperalski with a time of 17:46.
Josie Parks was next in eleventh place, 18:36.
In fourteenth place was Amelia Degen, 19:06.
And finally in sixteenth place was Grace Heider with a time of 19:49.
Big Lake runs again on Friday, Sept. 11 against St. Francis and Princeton.
Monticello will head to Bertram Regional Park to compete against Becker and Annandale on Friday, Sept. 11.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
