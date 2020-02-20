Monticello basketball teams fought hard against Moorhead

The Magic basketball teams hosted a double header on Saturday, Feb. 15 inviting Moorhead to their gym to compete. Though it was a weekend game, the stands were packed with fans from the home team and the visitors.
Boys:
Right from the jump the crowd knew it was going to be a fun game to watch.
Moorhead and Monticello were evenly matched and giving the fans a show.
Monticello and Moorhead were tied 42-42 with 15:35 left in the game.
Austin Wetter drove to the basket and drew the foul, earning two points for the Magic.
Carson Kolles was on his game with a break-away layup on the right side.
Moorhead took a timeout with 14:41 left in the game and was playing full court man to man on the next play.
The score was 46-50. The two teams had been neck and neck since the start of the game.
Wyatt Sawatzke drove to the basket with a nice floater bringing the score to 48-51 with 12:25 left on the clock.
Lucas Johnson blocked a crucial shot coming from Moorhead, but then earned his fourth foul on the next possession. Gus Hansgleben subbed in for him with 9:10 left in the game.
Monticello was struggling with rebounding and giving Moorhead too many second chances.
The score was 58-61 and the Magic called a timeout with 8:55 left in the game.
Hansgleben took it to the hole and drew the foul, but couldn’t make either free-throw count.
Hansgleben earned another rebound and put back adding a free-throw resulting in a score of 61-61.
Brady Thompson swished a basket, Calvin Schmitz drew a foul, Wetter drew a foul, and Schmitz had an incredible rebound making for a score of 64-61.
With five minutes left in the game Schmitz had an epic bounce pass to Johnson for a lay-up and Kolles came right back down to score another basket. The score was 68-65.
Thompson drove to the basket and kicked it out to Sawatzke for a swished three-pointer.
The Magic was moving the ball extremely well on offense, taking back the lead 71-65 with 3:16 left on the clock.
Moorhead came back 71-71 with 1:51 left in the game.
Sawatzke nailed a three at a crucial point in the game and earned a rebound. The score was 74-74 with just a minute left.
Johnson fouled out of the game for the Magic giving Moorhead an and-one.
Wetter drove to the basket adding two for Monticello.
With 37.7 on the clock Magic was trailing 77-76.
Moorhead called a timeout with 33.2 on the clock.
Wetter tipped the ball and sent it the other way resulting in two more points for Monticello, the score was 78-77.
Defense was pivotal.
Monticello fouled and Moorhead earned two free-throws with 02.4 left on the clock. Unfortunately the Magic couldn’t get another shot opportunity and the final score was 79-78 with Moorhead taking the win.
Wetter lead the team with 20 points, six rebounds, three assists, and five steals.
Sawatzke had 14 points, four rebounds, and two assists.
Kolles had 12 points, six rebounds, and six assists.
Schmitz had nine points, nine rebounds, and two assists.
Thompson and Johnson both had eight points.
Hansgleben had seven points, six rebounds, and one assist.
Girls:
Both teams came out strong in the first half. While Monticello couldn’t get shots to fall, Moorhead was making every basket count.
Monticello was down at the half 41-25, but they came out of the locker room still fighting hard.
Lauran Zwack brought the ball up the court and Anna Olson sunk a basket.
The score was 46-28.
Olson picked up her first foul with 14:35 left in the game and Moorhead picked up two free-throws.
Zwack drove to the basket for two more points, 49-30 with 13:12 left on the clock.
Cat Terres took it to the hole with a nice pass from Zwack, the score was 32-50 with Magic trailing and 11 minutes left in the game.
Zwack was working hard on defense, but couldn’t get a stop.
Olson, Emma Cordell, Alayna Manning, and Katelyn Lindberg subbed in with 9:54 left in the game. Monticello started a new zone defense and caused some great turnovers.
Lindberg was sent to the line adding one point for the Magic.
Olson scored two more and Morgynn Spears drew a foul under the basket earning one free-throw.
The scoreboard read 36-61 with 6:27 left in the game.
Olivia Hanson scored two, fighting hard under the basket.
Terres had a great rebound on defense resulting in two points from Zwack with 4:17 left in the game.
Monticello just couldn’t make up for the big deficit.
The final score was 73-45.
Monticello has a new season record of 14-9.
Olson led the Magic with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Zwack and Alayna Manning both had six points against the Spuds.
Hanson had four points.
Spears and Grace Kuta both finished with three points.
Terres and Makayla Rose both had two points against Moorhead and Katelyn Lindberg had a free throw.
Both the boys and girls Monticello teams will head to Big Lake on Friday, Feb. 21 for a double header starting at 5:45 p.m.
