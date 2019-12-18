Monticello basketball: girls fall and boys earn first win of the season

Both the Magic girls and boys basketball teams fought hard on Friday, Dec. 13 on the road.
Girls:
The girls took on conference opponent North Branch and fell 50-58.
With just an eight point deficit, the girls will look to improve and compete against North Branch once again on Tuesday, Jan. 28. They’ll have another chance to prove they can win.
The Magics’ defense was a contributing factor to how close the game was.
Head Coach Craig Geyen said being aggressive on defense is something he stresses to his athletes.
“We have set a goal of 20 steals and tips combined each game,” Coach Geyen said. “Hopefully that leads to more points for us and less for our opponents.”
The steady senior, Anna Olson, led the pack with 12 points, 2 steals, 2 assists, and 4 rebounds.
Alayna Manning wasn’t far behind with 10 points, 2 steals, 2 assists, and 2 rebounds.
Morgynn Spears had 9 points and 6 rebounds while Lauran Zwack had 6 points and an impressive total of 6 steals, 2 assists, and 4 rebounds.
As a team the girls had 24 rebounds and 16 steals.
Unfortunately, the loss came down to free throws.
“We sent them to the line way too much,” Coach Geyen said.
The girls head to Princeton on Friday, Dec. 20 for their next game before their long Christmas break.
Boys:
The Monticello boys team earned their first win of the season against Orono, 65-52.
Austin Wetter held nothing back with an 18 point game – giving him an average of 18.3 points per game.
Nick McNaughton was up next with 12 points and senior Jacob Keller was third leading scorer with 10 points.
The boys fought hard to keep Orono to 52 points. Not a single player scored in the double digits. The highest scoring athlete from Orono had just 9 points.
The Magic are now 1-2 with a home game against St. Michael-Albertville on Thursday, Dec. 19.
