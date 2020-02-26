Monticello and Big Lake wrestling send individuals to state

Monticello and Big Lake both competed in the Section 6AA wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Dassel-Cokato High School.
Monticello’s Jesse Midas and Big Lake’s Nolan Reiter, Christian Noble, Jayden Mclearan, and Dilon Bowen are all headed to the state tournament.
Monticello:
At 106 Quinn McCalla took fourth place over all.
At 113 Marcus Guertin took eighth place at the section tournament.
At 126 Nelson Anderson took third place over Cade Sixberry from Big Lake (Fall 4:16).
At 132 Wyatt Witschen took sixth place over all.
At 138 Jacob Cole took fourth place.
At 145 Alex Fearing fought hard and earned fifth place.
At 170 John Humphreys finished in eighth place over all.
At 195 Monticello saved the best for last with Jesse Midas earning first place over Beau Nelson from Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield (Fall 0:56). He will be advancing to the state tournament.
Big Lake:
At 106 Nolan Reiter took down Andrew Joedeman from Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield (MD 9-0), earning him a spot at the state tournament.
At 113 Christian Noble earned his 100th win and a chance to compete at state against Victor Franco of Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield (Fall 1:15).
At 120 Jayden Mclearan took second place over all and earned a spot in the state tournament.
At 126 Cade Sixberry took fourth place over all.
At 132 Luke Schumacher took third place defeating Petyon Krumrei from Albany (Fall 3:46).
At 145 Dilon Browen took second place over all earning him a spot to compete at state.
At 152 Tyler Dehmer earned third place and took down Tyson Ricker from Becker (Fall 1:16).
At 170 Brett Bordwell took sixth place in the section tournament.
At 220 Kane Lapointe took fifth place over Jacob Adrian from Albany (Fall 3:59).
And finally at 285 Jeremy Phyle took third place.
The Minnesota State High School Wrestling Tournament will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Xcel Energy Center.
