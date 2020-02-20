Monticello and Big Lake wrestling compete in the Section 6AA Tournament

Monticello and Big Lake wrestling competed in the MSHSL Section 6AA Tournament on Friday, Feb. 14. Monticello made it to the quarterfinals falling to Becker and Big Lake made it to the semifinals also falling to Becker.
Preliminaries:
Monticello 53 Spectrum 20
At 106 Quinn McCalla of Monticello defeated Ethan Schmidt of Spectrum Fall 0:00.
At 113 Gavin Gould of Spectrum over Marcus Guertin from Monticello TF 17-2.
At 120 Edwin Markey from Spectrum over Monticello with a forfeit.
At 126 Nelson Anderson of Monticello was victorious over Jesse Farrell of Spectrum Fall 0:00.
At 132 Wyatt Witschen of Monticello defeated Tyler Murset of Spectrum Fall 0:00.
At 138 Logan Schumacher of Spectrum defeated Jacob Cole of Monticello Maj 12-4.
At 145 Alex Fearing from Monticello was victorious over Thomas DeBoer of Spectrum Dec 8-6.
At 152 Mason Smith of Monticello over Spectrum with a forfeit.
At 160 Jeremiah Schmidt from Monticello defeated Jairus Sorensen from Spectrum Maj 16-2.
At 170 Mason Bauer of Monticello dominated Timothy Erickson from Spectrum Fall 0:00.
At 182 John Humphreys of Monticello over Warren Schwieger of Spectrum Fall 0:00.
At 195 Noah Eckerman of Monticello defeated Hagen Westermeyer of Spectrum Fall 0:00.
At 220 Jesse Midas of Monticello defeated Joesph Kettelholdt of Spectrum Fall 0:00.
At 285 Andrew DeBoer of Spectrum over Monticello with a forfeit.
Head Coach Jason Thompson was surprised, but pleased about beating Spectrum.
“I’m very proud,” Coach Thompson said. “We had some end of the season struggles preparing for Sections, but they really stepped up against Spectrum.”
Quarterfinals:
Becker 67 Monticello 10
At 106 Quinn McCalla of Monticello defeated Drew May from Becker (MD 12-0).
At 113 Ethan Duncombe of Becker was victorious over Marcus Guertin of Monticello (Fall 4:23).
At 120 Owen Angell of Becker over Monticello with a forfeit.
At 126 Ethan Anderson of Becker defeated Nelson Anderson of Monticello (Dec 7-3).
At 132 Jake Nelson from Becker over Monticello with a forfeit.
At 138 Lukas Paulson of Becker defeated Jacob Cole of Monticello (Fall 1:30).
At 145 Adam Jurek from Becker defeated Alex Fearing of Monticello (MD 12-1).
At 152 Tyson Ricker of Becker over Monticello with a forfeit.
At 160 John Stangler from Becker over Jeremiah Schmidt from Monticello (Fall 0:17).
At 170 Kylen Rish of Becker defeated John Humphreys from Monticello (Fall 3:35).
At 182 Reid Kraus of Becker over Monticello with a forfeit.
At 195 Jesse Midas of Monticello was victorious over Bryce Kuschel of Becker (Fall 1:52).
At 220 Dylan Kolby from Becker over Monticello with a forfeit.
At 285 Brayden Weber of Becker over Monticello with a forfeit.
Big Lake 52 Albany 24
At 106 Nolan Reiter from big Lake defeated Owen Carlson of Albany Fall 1:01.
At 113 Christian Noble of big Lake was victorious over Devin Hansen from Albany Fall 1:45.
At 120 Jayden Mclearen of big Lake over Dustin Schmitt from Albany Dec 7-4.
At 126 Rocco Visci of Big Lake over Joseph Schmitt from Albany Fall 2:21.
At 132 Luke Schumacher from Big Lake defeated Petyon Krumrei from Albany Maj 14-3.
At 138 William Mergen of Albany over Spencer Vold from Big Lake Fall 3:08.
At 145 Dillon Browen of big Lake defeated Tate Hoffarth of Albany Dec 10-3.
At 152 Tyler Dehmer of big Lake defeated Declan Crumley (Albany) Fall 1:06.
At 160 Hunter Tate of Albany defeated Alex Hanrahan of Big Lake Fall 1:30.
At 170 Peyton Linn of Albany over Peter Duncombe of Big Lake Fall 1:17.
At 182 Brett Bordwell from big Lake was victorious over Riley Rakotz of Albany Fall 3:49.
At 195 Rieley Mullen from Big Lake defeated David Bushman from Albany Fall 0:55.
At 220 Thomas Blattner of Albany over Kane Lapointe of Big Lake Fall 1:57.
At 285 Jeremy Phyle of Big Lake was victorious over Jacob Adrian of Albany Fall 4:49.
Head Coach Ryan Prom was proud of his team.
“We were somewhat confident that we would win, we thought it would be a close dual, but when things started rolling and going our way we ended up with a 52-24 win,” Coach Prom said. “Obviously getting to Friday night was the goal, which was accomplished.”
Semifinals:
Becker 45 Big Lake 22
At 106 Nolan Reiter from Big Lake over Drew May from Becker Fall 2:00.
At 113 Christian Noble of Big Lake was victorious over Ethan Duncombe of Becker Fall 0:10.
At 120 Rocco Visci from Big Lake defeated Owen Angell from Becker Maj 14-5.
At 126 Cade Sixberry of Big Lake over Ethan Anderson from Becker Dec 7-1.
At 132 Jake Nelson from Becker defeated Luke Schumacher of Big Lake Dec 3-2.
At 138 Lukas Paulson from Becker was victorious over Connor Gess of Big Lake TF 23-8.
At 145 Adam Jurek of Becker defeated Dillon Browen of Big Lake Maj 11-3.
At 152 Tyler Dehmer of Big Lake was victorious over Tyson Ricker from Becker Dec 6-3.
At 160 John Stangler of Becker over Alex Hanrahan from Big Lake Dec 4-1.
At 170 Kylen Rish from Becker defeated Brett Bordwell of Big Lake Fall 4:31.
At 182 Reid Kraus of Becker over Dominic Stegora from Big Lake Fall 0:58.
At 195 Bryce Kuschel from Becker defeated Rieley Mullen from Big Lake Fall 0:08.
At 220 Dylan Kolby of Becker was victorious over Kane Lapointe of Big Lake Fall 0:55.
At 285 Brayden Weber from Becker defeated Jeremy Phyle from Big Lake Fall 0:19.
In the championship round, Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield went on to beat Becker 35-22.
Monticello and Big Lake will compete on Saturday, Feb. 22 in the section individuals meet.
