Monticello and Big Lake volleyball battle for five sets

Monticello and Big Lake met in the Big Lake gym on Thursday, Oct. 29 to battle it out on the volleyball court.
It was an evenly matched competition. It came down to the fifth set where Monticello overcame Big Lake 15-12 and added another win to their Magic record.
Both Monticello Head Coach Beth Modaff and Big Lake Head Coach Alisha Brust went into the game with a mind set of winning.
“We know that Big Lake is always solid competition for us, so we prepared with that in mind,” Coach Modaff said. “Our game plan was to serve with the goal of taking them out of system, serve receive consistently, run a quick offense on our side of the net, and then vary our attacking shots in order to score points.”
“We knew we would be able to compete and that minimizing errors would be key,” Coach Brust said. “As the girls got into a groove, it definitely improved their overall game and confidence. We did come into the match knowing we could compete and knowing what Monticello had for offensive threats.”
Monticello started off on the right foot winning the first set 25-11.
Near the end of the first match Magic setter Hally Holker injured her ankle and took a seat on the bench.
“This is Hally’s third year as a varsity starter, so she is an integral part of our team, not only physically but also mentally and emotionally,” Coach Modaff said. “She brings stability to our court presence. At first, we were a little bit shaky without having her out there, as evidenced by the second set, but she encouraged her teammates, started giving them feedback, and they responded to the challenge.”
Big Lake took the lead early on in the next set.
Mia Huberty from Big Lake served an ace and Miranda Segner was killing the ball on the left side.
The score was 8-5 with Big Lake pulling away.
Monticello’s Samantha Cotter was serving up the ball and the Hornets were having a hard time returning it.
Monticello’s Brooke Bauer was setting in place of Holker and she set up Megan Wetter perfectly in the middle for a kill.
“Senior setter, Brooke Bauer, stepped into that role for the remaining sets and did a great job moving the ball around and running the offense, as well as serving tough for us,” Coach Modaff said.
Big Lake capitalized on a lot of Monticello’s errors after that.
The Hornets came out with a hefty lead winning 25-14 in the second set.
The third set was more evenly matched as Monticello got used to playing with their setter and Big Lake grew more confident.
“It is always about drive and believing in yourselves and your teammates,” coach Brust said. “When the girls work together and support each other, there is nothing they can’t accomplish. There was a lot of focus on quick recovery after mistakes, and staying aggressive. We have a tendency to go to playing “safe” when the game is close, which doesn’t work in our favor. Keeping the girls intense and aggressive was the main focus on our end of the court.
Monticello’s Wetter was serving and the score was 11-9 with Monticello in the lead.
Big Lake’s Olivia Stockham had some wicked hits and was serving. She had an ace making the score 13-12.
Huschka served for Monti and Huberty and Segner had a big block for Big Lake.
Mya Brion had a few good digs for the Magic.
The teams were neck and neck the whole set. The score was 17-15 with Monticello continuously in the lead. After a few victorious plays the score was 19-15 and Big Lake was forced to call a time out.
Cotter had some big hits and Bauer was picking up anything she could get her hands on.
The score was quickly 23-17 with Monti pulling away. The Hornets called a timeout and Bauer served up an ace.
For the game point Bauer served and the Hornets couldn’t return it. The final score was 25-17 with Monticello taking the third set.
Monticello took the lead early in the fourth set 8-3.
The Hornets were down with a few missed serves and a few hits into the net.
Katie Cusick served for Big Lake but had too much power behind it, serving it out.
Cotter had two hits into the net and the Hornets were trying to cut the gap.
The score was 11-8.
Natalie Emmerich served for Monticello, but couldn’t get it back.
Anna Lund was serving for the Hornets and the score was now 20-15 with the Magic ahead.
Wetter served for Monticello but it went out of bounds bringing the score to 20-18.
Monticello called a time out.
The Hornets were pulling out all the stops trying to take the lead.
Big Lake’s Emma Rexac and Madie Clausing had a block bringing the score to 22-20. It was anyone’s game.
Brion served twice for the Magic adding two more points.
Wetter hit the ball into the net and Emmerich did the same on the next play.
Big lake capitalized on the errors and the score was tied 23-23.
Rezac served for Big Lake twice taking the lead for the first time in the set and winning 25-23.
“We have girls who swing well, so mixing up our hitters, and moving the girls around on the floor kept the game interesting. Offensively, our focus was on using the block to our advantage, swinging against the shorter blocker, and keeping them on their toes defensively.
The fifth and final match was even closer. All the girls played consistently. Olivia Stockham and Miranda Segner had a good night swinging in the front row, while Carter Monson and Kendal Kopp were very consistent with serve receive and played great defense for us.”
In the fifth set it was tied 6-6 and then Big Lake pulled away 10-8.
Big Lake couldn’t return Kendall Luoma’s hits and the score was tied again 10-10.
Emmerich tipped the ball over the net catching the Hornets off guard. The Magic took the lead 14-12.
Segner from Big Lake hit the ball out of bounds giving Monticello the match winning point, 15-12.
Monticello added another win to their season record.
“Big Lake always challenges us,” Coach Modaff said, “They are well coached and always have a solid team, so we knew that it would be a good match. We have yet to play an entire match with our strongest line-up in all sets, and yet these girls continue to recover from difficulty & chaos and respond like champions.”
The Big Lake team was disappointed after the long night coming up just short.
“They were obviously disappointed because both teams had opportunities to win, but we didn’t capitalize when we had the opportunity,” Coach Brust said. “It was great to be in an intense match with so many great volleys. They were proud they didn’t just give up after game one, and look forward to a rematch.”
