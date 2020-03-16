Monticello and Big Lake Sports Updates

Monticello and Big Lake High Schools have made the decision to close schools starting today, March 16 until Friday, March 27 as they try to navigate the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Monticello and Big Lake have also postponed spring sports in order to ensure the safety of athletes and coaches.
As of today, teams wont be allowed to meet now until March 27. Things are changing rapidly, but both Gary Revenig and Logan Midthun – Monticello and Big Lake’s Activities Directors – are taking it day by day.
“Things are changing by the hour and there’s a lot of uncertainty, so we’re looking at what’s recommended by the Minnesota Department of Education, the Governor’s Office, and the Minnesota State High School League,” Revenig said.
What we do know for sure is that nothing will be taking place these next two weeks.
The Minnesota state High School League updated their information on the activity participation limitations.
“Effective Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 27 there will be no MSHSL activities and athletics at any member school,” issued by Governor Walz.
Both Monticello and Big Lake are constantly updating their website to inform parents, students, staff, and coaches.
Both schools decided to shut down starting today, so Revenig hasn’t had much interaction with athletes and coaches, but he can only imagine how disappointed they are.
“I’ve had very little interactions with coaches, but I’m sure there’s a lot of disappointment,” Revenig said. “Everyone has prepared and put a lot of work into their season already, so it’s difficult not being able to practice and train.”
Track and softball were the only spring sports that had started practicing, but have now been canceled.
Teams have been communicated via text message and twitter.
Coaches have assigned home workouts and ways that athletes can stay on track through out this break.
The Magic and the Hornets were scheduled to compete in a track meet on Thursday, March 26 to kick off the season, but the event has now been canceled. As of now the event will not be rescheduled.
Over everything else comes the safety of people.
“Our number one concern is the health and safety of all of our students, coaches, and staff so that’s why we need to do what’s best and keep people away from each other,” Revenig said.
The Big Lake website has also thanked community members for their patience.
“Again, thank you for working with us as we start activating our COVID-19 plan,” the Big Lake website reads. “As we have said in the past, this is a fluid situation that can change at anytime.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.