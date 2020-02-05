Monticello and Big Lake meet on the mat

Monticello headed across the river to Big Lake on Thursday, Jan. 30 and fell to 53-21.
Both teams came ready to fight, just as they do any other match, but Thursday held more weight because of the life long rivalry.
Monticello Head Coach Jason Thompson was looking forward to the match up.
“We know their tendencies so we drill that throughout the week,” Coach Thompson said. “Other than that the rivalry takes care of the rest. We hate losing to them so spirits and energy is high.”
Big Lake Head Coach Ryan Prom was glad to have the home advantage.
“Being at home is always an advantage, especially when you are in your 3rd night of wrestling for the week,” Coach Prom said. “There isn’t a bus ride or sitting around at an opponents school waiting for the match to begin.”
Nolan Reiter got things started for Big Lake by defeating Quinn McCalla of Monticello (MD 15-3) at 106.
Big Lake’s Christian Noble took down Marcus Guertin of Monticello (Fall 0:20) at 113.
Rocco Visci of Big Lake fought hard and defeated Griffen Fieldseth of Monticello (Fall 3:22) at 120.
Hornet Cade Sixberry took a victory over Magic’s Nelson Anderson (Dec 8-7) at 126.
Connor Gess of Big Lake won with a forfeit from Monticello at 132.
Coach Prom said that the Hornets took control in the lower weight class match ups.
“The tone of the match was set at the lower weights and with Monticello forfeiting some weight classes we were able to separate ourselves from them heading into the second half of the match,” Coach Prom said.
Coach Thompson saw the Magic’s downfalls.
“Besides the holes in our lineup, we got pinned too much,” Coach Thompson said. “We’ve really been trying to stress staying off of our back, which is hard to do for some of the inexperienced wrestlers or based on some of the match ups.”
Monticello’s Jacob Cole took the win at 138 in a forfeit from big Lake.
Dillon Browen of Big Lake defeated Alex Fearing of Monticello (MD 11-3) at 145.
Tyler Dehmer from Big Lake took the win with a forfeit from Monticello at 152.
The Magic’s Jeremiah Schmidt took the victory over Alex Hanrahan of Big Lake (Dec 16-10) at 160.
Brett Bordwell of Big Lake took down John Humphreys of Monticello (Fall 1:44) at 170.
Big Lake got another win from Rieley Mullen over Monticello in a forfeit at 182.
Noah Eckerman of Monticello got a win with a Big Lake forfeit at 195.
Jesse Midas of Monticello defeated Kane Lapointe of Big Lake (Fall 1:33) at 220.
Hornet Jeremy Phyle took the victory with a forfeit from Monticello at 285.
Coach Thompson thought his boys put up a good fight against Big Lake’s developed wrestling program.
“Big Lake has some really good guys that take advantage of big moves/momentum and capitalize on that,” Coach Thompson said.
Both teams fought hard.
“Monticello came out aggressive in the first period and were defensive on the bottom,” Coach Prom said. “We really had to work to get to our pinning combinations. Little adjustments within the match helped to get to our pinning combinations.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
