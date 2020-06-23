Monticello and Big Lake Lions and Rotary look past the pandemic

Since COVID-19 has hit people haven’t been able to meet like they used to.
The Monticello and Big Lake Lions Clubs and Monticello Rotary Club have been effected more than most.
Their jobs include taking an active interest in their community and protect the civic, cultural, social, and moral welfare of the people.
The groups volunteer, plan events, raise money for the community, and many more unnoticed acts of kindness.
Lately, during the pandemic, that has been difficult to do.
Monticello Lions Club President Tony Velishek said his club has never looked better in terms of numbers.
“The club is as strong as ever even through COVID-19,” Velishek said. “Our membership numbers haven’t changed, our finances are good and our spirits are high.”
Zoom has been their main source of connecting with each other. They have monthly meetings on the first and third Monday of every month and then when they have something to do out in the community they adhere to social distancing rules.
Velishek said that it has been a great way to ease into using technology sooner than the group would have without a pandemic. He said that is the bright side of this pandemic, but they haven’t stopped assisting the community wherever they need it.
“We haven’t let up on helping others in the community,” Velishek said.
Some examples are: having food drives during Friday Night take out fish fry’s at the American legion, assisting with the Help Center’s construction project in their new building, and most recently the Monticello Lions Quick Response Team lead by Lion Bob Dockendorf repaired a residents steps who didn’t have the means to do so on their own.
What has been the hardest thing to navigate during this pandemic has been the lack of gathering together as Lions. People are starting to miss seeing each other.
“On the inside of the club the best part for members is the comradery and fellowship,” Velishek said. “To become a Monticello Lion you must be invited to join. The reason why we do that is because our clubs chemistry is so good to the point where every meeting is like going to a family reunion. Nobody is shy about giving others grief, there are no judgments or reservations, and all the trash talk is in good nature so there are never any hurt feelings. I miss all my fellow Lions and cannot wait to get back together.”
Events have also been canceled which has been a bummer.
The Lions haven’t canceled any of their own events, but have had events that are in partnership with others that have been canceled like Music on the Mississippi and Riverfest.
Velishek said he’s handling it as best as he can as president.
“I wouldn’t trade my term for any other term in the history of our club,” Velishek said. “When things get tough you see the best or worst of people. I’m so proud of our membership for the way they have rose to the occasion and accelerated through these unusual times.”
Big Lake Lions President Brian Levanduski said his club is doing just fine working through the challenges of COVID-19.
Right now meetings are online, but with the new social distancing rules the Big Lake Lions are planning to hold a lot of events and meetings outside where people can be spread out.
As of now, nothing is out of question and events that didn’t even make the calendar have been planned and executed. In the strange times president Levanduski just rolls with the punches.
“We made an unscheduled donation to the food shelf during the pandemic so that has been going well,” Levanduski said.
Just like the Monticello Lions, the Big Lake Lions are missing seeing each other more than anything.
“A lot are ready to be done with quarantine and get back to helping in the community,” Levanduski said.
There has been other challenges such as attendance and canceled community events.
“We have conference call meetings which are going well, but attendance has been down,” Levanduski said.
So far the Lions have had to cancel roadside cleanup, the pancake breakfast, helping at Spudfest, and community fair participation.
Levanduski said they are looking forward to community events to come as something to keep them positive.
In the works is roadside cleanup pushed back to late summer or fall and an exciting golf tournament to hopefully kick off a more normal summer.
The Rotary Club of Monticello has had a similar situation.
President Mark Klaverkamp has held that position since September of last year.
The club hasn’t hosted any events since the pandemic hit and they don’t plan on hosting events any time soon.
So far they’ve canceled the golf outing fundraiser and the taste of the town fundraiser.
Ways that they have been helping in Monticello is helping at the “Help Center” building update, sponsoring the making of thank you signs with the elementary school. Otter Creek park clean-up, and helping a member that needs assistance with personal projects.
Klaverkamp said communicating has been hard lately.
“There’s less participation in a slight pattern regarding fundraisers and donations,” Klaverkamp said. “We’ve been connecting through Zoom meetings and through small misc projects.”
The club misses each other and Klaverkamp is just doing the best he can in this position.
“Being a leader of a group such as Rotary I’ve learned that you have got realize the opinions on the Covid-19 issue can be 180 degrees with-in the club,” Klaverkamp said. “With that in mind the I have to tread down the middle of these opinions and guide the meetings to where everyone feels comfortable and respected. The need to have all members feel safe but included, and still somehow be active, has been trying. The experience will hopefully lead to us thinking outside the box in the future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.