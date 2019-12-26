Monticello and Big Lake hit the ice

Monticello and Big Lake met each other on the ice on Thursday, Dec. 19.
Monticello came out on top in an outstanding 11-1 victory.
The first period was where the Moose really glistened.
The boys had 7 goals and Big Lake/Becker had zero in the first period.
Jeffrey Henrikson had the first goal in the first four minutes of the game on a power play.
Chase Bocken had the second goal on a penalty shot, Jacob Sorensen had the third goal on a power play, Huntley Hinz had the fourth goal with an assist from Alex Opatz, Bocken was at it again for the fifth goal of the game, Jacob Pederson had the sixth goal with with 15:17 left on the clock, and Opatz had the seventh goal with an assist from Jesse DeChene to close out the first period.
The Eagles were left dumbfounded.
In the second period the Moose cooled down and Big Lake had a chance to score.
Wilson Dahlheimer had a goal in the first 53 seconds of the period with a wicked assist from Gunnar Sibley.
Jacob Boe had the first and only goal for the Eagles with an assist from Jack Beckstrom.
The Moose’s Sorensen had the ninth goal for the team to close the second period.
In the third period Monticello had two more goals resulting in 11 total from Sorensen and Braden Bitz.
Big Lake/Beckers goalies Alec Anderson and Caden Weber had 13 saves and 7 saves for the night and 28 shots on goal total.
Monticello’s goalies Michael Biller ad Nash Wilson had 9 saves and 4 saves for the game and 14 shots on goal.
The Eagles play next on Thursday, Dec. 26 against Luverne at 3:30 p.n.
The Moose play next on Thursday as well against Saint Francis at 1:45 p.m.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
