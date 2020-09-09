Monticello and Big Lake Fall football training registration and practice schedule

Beginning on Monday, Sept. 14, Monticello football is holding fall camps.
The camp follows with the Minnesota State High School League guidlines that allows football teams to host 12 practices in September with the season being postponed until March.
To view the schedule you can head to the Monticello High School Activites website.
Eighth graders are allowed to participate in the high school football’s fall training session and the spring regular season if parents feel they are ready to compete at that level.
Big Lake’s fall football training registration is now open.
Please register if you are planning to participate in the fall 2020 practices as allowed by the Minnesota State High School League.
The practice schedule is not ideal, but it follows the restrictions and regulations placed on us by the MSHSL.
There are no spectators allowed at any of the practices.
Week 1:
Monday, Sept. 14 through Friday, Sept. 18 – 3:00 start time.
Week 2:
Wednesday, Sept. 23 through Friday, Sept. 25 – 3:00 start time.
Week 3: This week they are still waiting to finalize the last practice.
Tuesday, Sept 29 through Friday, Oct. 2 – 3:00 start time.
The practice on Oct. 2, could be moved to Sept. 28 or Oct. 3.
For the last practice they are trying to schedule a 7 p.m. start time.
