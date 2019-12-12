Monticello and Big Lake Dance

On Tuesday, Dec. 3 the Mississippi 8 Dance teams met at Becker High School and performed their jazz routines for the second time this season.
The Monticello Dance team earned third place over all and finished behind Chisago Lakes in second place.
The Starettes earned 329 points – just 4 points behind Chisago Lakes with 325 points.
Big Lake moved up the ranks and earned sixth place with 302 points. They received 270 points in the first jazz competition of the season, so it was a big improvement.
This meet marked the first time that Big Lake has reached over 300 points in at least a decade.
This is Head Coach Kayla Kleinsteuber’s third year coaching and she was thrilled with her teams improvement.
“They have shown more confidence as the season has progressed and they are willing to go the extra mile to improve as individuals and as a team,” Kleinsteubers said. “My motto is quit doubting and start believing, which is all about having a positive attitude and mindset in everything you do. I have seen the girls grow as dancers and leaders.”
Monticello competed in the Albany Invitational on Saturday, Dec. 7 and took home the first place title for their jazz routine.
Both teams will compete on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Big Lake High School. The Monticello Times will have already gone to print, so check the website for updated results.
Big Lake coach Kleinsteuber said the girls gain momentum when they perform on their home court.
“We always try to turn nervous energy into excitement and positive energy,” Kleinsteuber said. “The girls are looking forward to performing at their school in front of their family and friends.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.