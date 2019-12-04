Monticello and Big Lake Dance

The Mississippi 8 conference kicked off the second meet of the season on Monday, Nov. 25 at Saint Francis.
The eight teams got to showcase their abilities in high kick.
It was a great night for Monticello as the came in third place with 320 points – just 12 points behind Chisago Lakes who came in second place.
Monday night marked the first time the Monticello Starettes have ever placed in the top three inand high kick dance competition.
Big Lake came in sixth place with 237 points and a rank of 18.
All teams were scored out of 500 points.
The teams dance once again on Tuesday, Dec. 3, but the Monticello Times will have already been sent to print, so check the website for scores.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.