Monticello and Big Lake Dance

The Mississippi 8 conference kicked off the second meet of the season on Monday, Nov. 25 at Saint Francis.

The eight teams got to showcase their abilities in high kick.

It was a great night for Monticello as the came in third place with 320 points – just 12 points behind Chisago Lakes who came in second place.

Monday night marked the first time the Monticello Starettes have ever placed in the top three inand high kick dance competition.

Big Lake came in sixth place with 237 points and a rank of 18.

All teams were scored out of 500 points.

The teams dance once again on Tuesday, Dec. 3, but the Monticello Times will have already been sent to print, so check the website for scores.

